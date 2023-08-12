WI vs IND | Twitter in splits as Odean Smith’s brain fade moment helps Yashasvi Jaiswal sneak a single
Odean Smith was cause of a hilarious moment on the field|
When a match is turning out to be a one-sided affair, the game needs entertaining moments to hold the attention of the spectators. Odean Smith managed to do just the same in the fourth T20I against India as his actions resulted in a comical moment that helped Yashasvi Jaiswal take a single.
India have showcased a dominating performance in the fourth T20I so far restricting West Indies to a total of 178/8 and heading for an easy chase. As Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal built a string opening partnership the game was becoming dull in the second innings. However, Odean Smith managed to script a moment that made spectators laugh.
Odean was bowling the 13th over of the innings and Yashasvi decided to play a scoop on the third ball. However, the batter managed to just inside edge the delivery and it went to the square leg. The batters then ran for a single while the West Indian fielder ran to collect and throw it at the stumps. However, Odean was standing in front of the stumps blocking the view of the fielder.
As a result, the funny moment made the Twitterati laugh and they expressed it on social media. Also, the all-rounder was heavily criticized for his overall performance in the fixture.
Absolute comedy
LOL
It should be a known fact that you can't win a game of cricket with Odean Smith in your team— Marty Byrde (@cricket__09) August 12, 2023
Blockbuster
It had to happen to Odean Smith . Blockbuster— RJK (@rahul_jk) August 12, 2023
They dropped Joseph
Windies dropped Joseph for this Odean Smith, deserves this thrashing.— Pankil Sheth (@PankilSheth19) August 12, 2023
An inspiration
Odean Smith is an inspiration for talentless people..that if he can make it big in life,anyone can 😂— Troll cricket unlimitedd (@TUnlimitedd) August 12, 2023
Useless in all 3 departments batting,bowling and fielding.
Please explain
Someone explain to me how Odean Smith is still holding on his spot in the West Indies team. His bowling is on a whole new level of terrible, and his batting is like a broken clock, right twice a day.— Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) August 12, 2023
What a shame!
Odean Smith😭😭😭— Fatima123🌸🇵🇰 (@Fatimayyy123) August 12, 2023
No. 1 entertainer
Save my man Odean Smith from Gujarat, this gunman can't be a bench player. He deserves the spotlight SMH. #1 in the entertainment rankings— Tingus Pingis (@bent_copper) August 12, 2023
Still waiting
#INDvsWI #WIvIND#Gill #Jaiswal #Florida— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) August 12, 2023
West Indies waiting for first wicket pic.twitter.com/Uj1vFxUYf8
True
Abe bhai..ye gill aur Jaiswal me bina bole, bina mare pite..beech ground me fight chal rahi hai🤣🤣 #INDvsWI— Satish Yadav (@itx_Satish) August 12, 2023