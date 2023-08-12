More Options

WI vs IND | Twitter in splits as Odean Smith’s brain fade moment helps Yashasvi Jaiswal sneak a single

WI vs IND | Twitter in splits as Odean Smith’s brain fade moment helps Yashasvi Jaiswal sneak a single

16

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Odean Smith was cause of a hilarious moment on the field

|

(ICC)

When a match is turning out to be a one-sided affair, the game needs entertaining moments to hold the attention of the spectators. Odean Smith managed to do just the same in the fourth T20I against India as his actions resulted in a comical moment that helped Yashasvi Jaiswal take a single.

India have showcased a dominating performance in the fourth T20I so far restricting West Indies to a total of 178/8 and heading for an easy chase. As Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal built a string opening partnership the game was becoming dull in the second innings. However, Odean Smith managed to script a moment that made spectators laugh. 

Odean was bowling the 13th over of the innings and Yashasvi decided to play a scoop on the third ball. However, the batter managed to just inside edge the delivery and it went to the square leg. The batters then ran for a single while the West Indian fielder ran to collect and throw it at the stumps. However, Odean was standing in front of the stumps blocking the view of the fielder. 

As a result, the funny moment made the Twitterati laugh and they expressed it on social media. Also, the all-rounder was heavily criticized for his overall performance in the fixture. 

Absolute comedy

LOL

Blockbuster

They dropped Joseph

An inspiration

Please explain

What a shame!

No. 1 entertainer

Still waiting

True

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all