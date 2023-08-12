More Options

WI vs IND | Twitter praises Arshdeep for providing opening breakthrough by getting rid of Mayers

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Arshdeep Singh picked two wickets in the fourth T20I

(BCCI)

Arshdeep Singh is one of the emerging pacers in Indian cricket and he often displays his wicket-taking ability in the short format. The left-arm pacer stepped up on one more occasion against West Indies as he dismissed Kyle Mayers in the opening over for a score of 17 in the fourth T20I.

After choosing to bat first as a result of winning the toss, West Indies were in trouble as they lost four wickets inside the first seven overs. The hosts were losing the wickets at regular intervals and Arshdeep Singh was the pacer who started the Caribbean top order's collapse. The left-arm pacer got rid of Kyle Mayers in the second over and that garnered a lot of attention on social media. 

Mayers was facing the fourth ball of the second over and Arshdeep bowled a back of a length delivery to the West Indies opener. The attacking batter attempted an upper cut on the ball but he failed to ramp it over the keeper. Mayers edged the delivery and Sanju Samson made no mistake in grabbing it after taking a sharp leap. 

Mayers was dismissed as a result and the Twitterati praised the Indian pacer on social media.

