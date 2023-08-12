WI vs IND | Twitter praises Arshdeep for providing opening breakthrough by getting rid of Mayers
Arshdeep Singh picked two wickets in the fourth T20I|
(BCCI)
Arshdeep Singh is one of the emerging pacers in Indian cricket and he often displays his wicket-taking ability in the short format. The left-arm pacer stepped up on one more occasion against West Indies as he dismissed Kyle Mayers in the opening over for a score of 17 in the fourth T20I.
After choosing to bat first as a result of winning the toss, West Indies were in trouble as they lost four wickets inside the first seven overs. The hosts were losing the wickets at regular intervals and Arshdeep Singh was the pacer who started the Caribbean top order's collapse. The left-arm pacer got rid of Kyle Mayers in the second over and that garnered a lot of attention on social media.
Mayers was facing the fourth ball of the second over and Arshdeep bowled a back of a length delivery to the West Indies opener. The attacking batter attempted an upper cut on the ball but he failed to ramp it over the keeper. Mayers edged the delivery and Sanju Samson made no mistake in grabbing it after taking a sharp leap.
Mayers was dismissed as a result and the Twitterati praised the Indian pacer on social media.
Arshdeep strikes
August 12, 2023
Crazy stats
Arshdeep Singh in the Overs 1-4 in T20Is :— Foresay Sports (@ForesayCricket) August 12, 2023
17 Wickets
17.18 Average
7.30 Economy
Good with the New Ball, Arshdeep Singh ✨ pic.twitter.com/wOSBpOPV7o
Unique
Arshdeep singh who just took the wicket of mayers is replaced by chahal just after one over. Captain pandya continues to deliver unique things. #INDvsWI— Kamal Rao (@KamalRao62) August 12, 2023
Boom
Arshdeep Singh strikes, Dangerous Kyle Mayers departs for 17(7).#arshdeep #WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/rlMCszkSz7— unemployed man (@13___Aman) August 12, 2023
Logical
Hardik Pandya decided to not give Arshdeep Singh another over because he removed dangerous Kyle Mayers in his very first over.#INDvsWI— Suraj Pandey (@ferrarinotfiat) August 12, 2023
1st one
Arshdeep singh get the first wicket pic.twitter.com/mJQeZbgY7N— Rab Nawaz (@RabNawaz1262911) August 12, 2023
Excellent
Arshdeep Singh strikes, he gets Kyle Mayers.— Jagadish MSDian 💛🇮🇳 (@Jagadishroyspr) August 12, 2023
West Indies one down, excellent bowling by Arshdeep! pic.twitter.com/ySLu2BBAKR
Brilliant
#INDvsWI #WIvsIND #TeamIndia— VIRAT KOHLI (@vir8kohli) August 12, 2023
2nd over by ARSHDEEP SINGH
0 1 4 W 0 0
WI - 19/1 in 2 overs
Stunner
Sanju Samson takes a stunner behind the stumps!! What a catch!! Arshdeep singh strikes!!#indv— Hitesh@02 (@Hitesh0210) August 12, 2023
True
Unpopular opinion: Arshdeep Singh has a very good bouncer— Gopi (@AjetAganIpog) August 12, 2023
Every time he tries it works out very well