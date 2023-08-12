WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as India levels the series, thanks to Jaiswal-Gill’s sublime hitting

As soon as Indian openers stepped in to chase the target, it was a walk in the park for them. Both of them were in the sublime touch and carved an opening stand of 165 runs. While Jaiswal scripted a knock of 84 runs, Gill scored 77 runs from the other end. However, he was sent back to the pavilion before reaching the target and Tilak Varma handled the responsibility of finishing the game with Yashasvi later.