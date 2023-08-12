More Options

WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as India levels the series, thanks to Jaiswal-Gill’s sublime hitting

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

India won by nine wickets in the fourth T20I against West Indies

(BCCI)

India equaled the five-match T20I series against West Indies with a scoreline of 2-2 on Friday with a nine-wicket win. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal were the chief architects in the victory as both of them scored a fifty while Arshdeep shined with the ball taking three wickets.

Although West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first, they were outplayed by the visitors since the start of the game. India reduced West Indies to 57/4 inside seven overs but Shai Hope (45) and Shimron Hetmyer steadied the innings. Both of them stitched a partnership of 49 runs for the fifth wicket. Hetmyer accelerated the process playing a knock of 61 runs from 39 balls and the team posted a total of 178/8 as a result. 

As soon as Indian openers stepped in to chase the target, it was a walk in the park for them. Both of them were in the sublime touch and carved an opening stand of 165 runs. While Jaiswal scripted a knock of 84 runs, Gill scored 77 runs from the other end. However, he was sent back to the pavilion before reaching the target and Tilak Varma handled the responsibility of finishing the game with Yashasvi later. 

