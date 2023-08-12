WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as India levels the series, thanks to Jaiswal-Gill’s sublime hitting
India won by nine wickets in the fourth T20I against West Indies|
(BCCI)
India equaled the five-match T20I series against West Indies with a scoreline of 2-2 on Friday with a nine-wicket win. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal were the chief architects in the victory as both of them scored a fifty while Arshdeep shined with the ball taking three wickets.
Although West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first, they were outplayed by the visitors since the start of the game. India reduced West Indies to 57/4 inside seven overs but Shai Hope (45) and Shimron Hetmyer steadied the innings. Both of them stitched a partnership of 49 runs for the fifth wicket. Hetmyer accelerated the process playing a knock of 61 runs from 39 balls and the team posted a total of 178/8 as a result.
As soon as Indian openers stepped in to chase the target, it was a walk in the park for them. Both of them were in the sublime touch and carved an opening stand of 165 runs. While Jaiswal scripted a knock of 84 runs, Gill scored 77 runs from the other end. However, he was sent back to the pavilion before reaching the target and Tilak Varma handled the responsibility of finishing the game with Yashasvi later.
"ʙᴀᴛᴛɪɴɢ, ᴛᴜ ʙᴀʜᴏᴛ ᴄʜᴀɴɢᴇ ʜᴏɢᴀʏɪ ʜᴀɪ."#WIvIND #INDvWIAdFreeonFanCode pic.twitter.com/FWm8rjacYN— FanCode (@FanCode) August 12, 2023
Gill and Jaiswal today 😄 Well done Team India, @imkuldeep18 with key wkts again 👏🏽 #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/1lBSkhiQeh— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 12, 2023
Wt a knock(84/51) played by Yashasvi Jaiswal🔥🇮🇳— Vinay Raghuwanshi (@VinayRa35671085) August 12, 2023
Rising Star Of India— Saqlain (@SaqlainHameeed) August 12, 2023
Yashasvi Jaiswal - What a player, The future superstar.!!#Jaiswal pic.twitter.com/mlBneL6tAx
Jaiswal in his second game has a t20i man of the match award pic.twitter.com/qNf5IOQclM— Ram (@Flick_of_wrists) August 12, 2023
Youngest Indian opener to score a fifty:— Trending Techs (@trending_techs1) August 12, 2023
Tests - Prithvi Shaw.
ODIs - Virat Kohli.
T20is - Yashasvi Jaiswal.#INDvsWI #YashBOSS𓃵 pic.twitter.com/bmx5KXTXuO
This type of knock was needed from Ruturaj but he failed to deliver. Now Gill-Jaiswal in T20I WC 24 is all I want💥 https://t.co/C2bMLFUmi8— HP 33 (@YorkerHunter) August 12, 2023
Saurav - Sachin heard Stories 🏮— Rohith Reddy (@RohithReddy178) August 12, 2023
Gautam - Sehwag lived them through🌀
Rohit - Dhawan legacy 🐐
Gill- Jaiswal continuing the dream of our country🇮🇳
Young brigade carrying the flag gloriously,Gill n Jaiswal taking India to a convincing n comfortable win with abt 3 overs to spare levelling series 2-2, congratulations #IndianCricketTeam— Dr Anil T Jais (@dr_jais1) August 12, 2023
They're calling them the next Sachin and ganguly....Let's hope for the best🤞— Shivam (@ShivSkywalker) August 12, 2023
Shubman gill 🤝 Yashaswi Jaiswal#INDvsWI #BCCI #westindies #ShubmanGill #jaiswal pic.twitter.com/B0U1NE0Lhz