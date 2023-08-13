More Options

WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as Roston Chase's athleticism sends Tilak Varma back to pavilion

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Tilak Varma was dismissed on 27 runs in the fourth T20I

Apart from bowling in tight areas, bowlers have the important task of being agile in the field as much as possible. Roston Chase proved that in the fourth T20I against India as he dived to his right to execute a sharp caught and bowled to dismiss Tilak Varma who was going strong.

After choosing to bat first in the fourth fixture of the T20I series against West Indies, India managed to post 86/3 on the scoreboard by the end of 10 overs. India were 17/2 at one point but Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav formed a 49-run stand for the third wicket. Tilak who has already scoured a half-century in the tournament was continuing his form from the previous fixtures. However,it required a combination of athleticism and presence of mind from Roston Chase to get rid of the batter and he was praised by many as a result. 

Chase was bowling the eighth over of the innings and he bowled a full delivery on off-stump. Tilak tried to drive the delivery to long-off but jammed down the willow in the process. The ball hit the toe of the bat as a result and Chase leaped to his right to grab a beautiful take. Initially, everyone thought that it was a bump ball but replays showed that Chase was spot-on in appealing and it was a clear out. 

The Twitterati noticed the incident and praised Chase for his brilliant fielding effort to dismiss in-form Tilak Varma

