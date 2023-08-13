WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as Roston Chase’s athleticism sends Tilak Varma back to pavilion

After choosing to bat first in the fourth fixture of the T20I series against West Indies, India managed to post 86/3 on the scoreboard by the end of 10 overs. India were 17/2 at one point but Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav formed a 49-run stand for the third wicket. Tilak who has already scoured a half-century in the tournament was continuing his form from the previous fixtures. However,it required a combination of athleticism and presence of mind from Roston Chase to get rid of the batter and he was praised by many as a result.