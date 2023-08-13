WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as Roston Chase’s athleticism sends Tilak Varma back to pavilion
Tilak Varma was dismissed on 27 runs in the fourth T20I|
(BCCI)
Apart from bowling in tight areas, bowlers have the important task of being agile in the field as much as possible. Roston Chase proved that in the fourth T20I against India as he dived to his right to execute a sharp caught and bowled to dismiss Tilak Varma who was going strong.
After choosing to bat first in the fourth fixture of the T20I series against West Indies, India managed to post 86/3 on the scoreboard by the end of 10 overs. India were 17/2 at one point but Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav formed a 49-run stand for the third wicket. Tilak who has already scoured a half-century in the tournament was continuing his form from the previous fixtures. However,it required a combination of athleticism and presence of mind from Roston Chase to get rid of the batter and he was praised by many as a result.
Chase was bowling the eighth over of the innings and he bowled a full delivery on off-stump. Tilak tried to drive the delivery to long-off but jammed down the willow in the process. The ball hit the toe of the bat as a result and Chase leaped to his right to grab a beautiful take. Initially, everyone thought that it was a bump ball but replays showed that Chase was spot-on in appealing and it was a clear out.
The Twitterati noticed the incident and praised Chase for his brilliant fielding effort to dismiss in-form Tilak Varma
Superb Catch!
August 13, 2023
Great one
Great catch that from Roston Chase— Karthik Rao (@Cric_Karthikk) August 13, 2023
Excellent debut series for @TilakV9 , see you soon in the ODI squad my boy ❤️ #IndvWi pic.twitter.com/KUymRxOKx5
Beautiful
Beautiful catch taken by Roston Chase.— Sayantan Pandit (@codziac) August 13, 2023
Big trouble for India - 67/3#INDvsWI #WIvIND #WIvsIND #JioCinema pic.twitter.com/QI87iUnRei
On fire
Roston Chase on 🔥 #WIvIND https://t.co/2AdFBBr7LN pic.twitter.com/YpfgpDbmxl— Shan Akku 𝕏 (@ShanAkku_) August 13, 2023
Good Thought
Tilak Verma should be given chance in #AsiaCup2023 He is good at no 4 . #bcci #RohitSharma— saurav764 (@saurav764) August 13, 2023
Just wow
Tilak finished his debut series without a single failure even when the team had lost 2 wkts under 35 in 4 of the 5 games.— arfan (@Im__Arfan) August 13, 2023
Record setter
Tilak Varma holds the record of most runs by an Indian player in a T20I series at age 20 or less - 173 runs in this series. #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/NQimfZDnDN— Ram Garapati (@srk0804) August 13, 2023
The beginning
5 Innings— 𝗥𝗼𝗵𝗶𝘁 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮 𝗙𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗯 (@LoyleRohitFan45) August 13, 2023
173 runs
57.66 Avg
140.65 SR
15 4s
7 6s
Beginning of Tilak Varma era 🔥 #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/aXLboGqYOa
The positives
The only positive from this series is this 20 Year Young Left Hander Middle order Batsman— Ankit Gurjar (@ankit_hitman45) August 13, 2023
The Future Superstar of Indian Cricket TILAK VARMA 💥🔥#INDvsWI #TilakVarma @bcci pic.twitter.com/Qwyf9j0N1P
Just a reminder
To those people who are thinking that tilak varma might be in Asia cup squad, let me remind you Tilak varma is in asian games!!— ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) August 13, 2023