Steven Finn calls it a day after 'admitting defeat' to injuries

Steven Finn's illustrious career came to an end on Monday after the right-arm pacer revealed he had been overwhelmed by injuries. The tall seamer had hurt his knee late in the 2022 domestic season and managed to bowl just four overs on his return in the Royal One Day Cup against Durham two weeks ago, thus convincing him of calling it quits on his career. The 6'7" bowler had made his professional debut for Middlesex as a 16-year-old before moving to Sussex in 2022.

"I have been fighting a battle with my body for the last 12 months and have admitted defeat to it," Finn, 34, said in a statement shared by Sussex, his county. "I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to play cricket as my vocation since I made my debut for Middlesex in 2005. The journey hasn't always been smooth, but I have loved it, nonetheless," Finn said in a statement released by Sussex.

Finn was part of the Ashes-winning squad three times and managed to stamp his mark in 2010/11 and 2015 with 14 and 12 scalps respectively. Despite being in and out of the squad throughout his career, he racked up 36 Test caps and aggregated 125 wickets in the process, alongside 102 wickets in 69 ODIs and 27 wickets in 21 T20Is. His last appearance for the national team came in May 2017 in an ODI against South Africa.

"To have played 125 games for England, including 36 Tests, far surpassed what I dreamed of. I want to thank Sussex Cricket for their support over the last 12 months especially and for welcoming me wholeheartedly into the club at the beginning of last season. It really is a great place to play cricket and I'm sorry that I wasn't able to play more of a part on the field since joining the club," the announcement further read.

Finn's final first-class wicket tally reads 570 including 15 fifers and a 10-wicket haul.

"Cricket has given me a lot and I hope to give back to the game in some capacity in the future. But, for now, I'll enjoy watching on without wondering whether my body will be able to make it through another day's cricket."