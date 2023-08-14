WATCH | Sophie Ecclestone breaks through the Matrix by astoundingly grabbing bullet from thin air
Sophie Ecclestone took a stunner in The Hundred|
(ICC)
With a great rise in fielding standards recently, fielders are often seen executing some acrobatic catches but taking a catch off their own bowling is a quite tough task. However, Sophie Ecclestone did manage to take one such stunner in The Hundred to remind fans of a movie named The Matrix.
The ongoing season of The Women’s Hundred has already unfolded a lot of intriguing action for the spectators. Northern Superchargers were up against Manchester Originals and Alice Davidson-Richards shone with the ball, taking three wickets. However, Sophie Ecclestone came up with an incredible act in the field which garnered a lot of attention and soon became the talk of the town.
Ecclestone was bowling the 66th delivery of the innings and she bowled a loopy one to Phoebe Litchfield. The batter danced down the track and smacked it straight down the ground. However, the spinner was quick to react and she dived to her right to take a stunner. The catch was taken as a result of super quick reflexes and even the bowler was astounded by her effort.
The Twitterati praised the bowler for taking such a brilliant catch and expressed themselves on social media.
