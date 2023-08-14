WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as Brandon King helps West Indies seal T20I series with a fifty

West Indies shrugged off the defeat against India in the ODI and Test series on Sunday as they secured a victory in the T20Is by 3-2. Winning the toss, India chose to bat first but the decision backfired for the visitors as Suryakumar Yadav steered the innings from one end while wickets kept tumbling from the other. Suryakumar played a knock of 61 runs and India posted a total of 165/9 as a result. Romario Shepherd shone with the ball as he picked four wickets for the West Indies.