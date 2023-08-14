More Options

WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as Brandon King helps West Indies seal T20I series with a fifty

Brandon King scored a fifty in the fourth T20I

West Indies won the five-match T20I series against India on Sunday by 3-2 as they beat the visitors by eight wickets and 12 balls to spare. Brandon King was the star of the show with an unbeaten knock of 85 runs while Romario Shepherd impressed with the ball, picking four wickets in his spell.

West Indies shrugged off the defeat against India in the ODI and Test series on Sunday as they secured a victory in the T20Is by 3-2. Winning the toss, India chose to bat first but the decision backfired for the visitors as Suryakumar Yadav steered the innings from one end while wickets kept tumbling from the other. Suryakumar played a knock of 61 runs and India posted a total of 165/9 as a result. Romario Shepherd shone with the ball as he picked four wickets for the West Indies. 

Walking in to chase the target, West Indies lost Kyle Mayers early in the innings. However, Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King joined forces after that to form a partnership of 107 runs for the second wicket. Pooran was dismissed on 47 but King continued his attack from one end, scoring an unbeaten 85 to help the visitors cross the finishing line. 

Twitterati praised the Caribbean side for the series win and social media was flooded with their reactions. 

