WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as Brandon King helps West Indies seal T20I series with a fifty
Brandon King scored a fifty in the fourth T20I|
(ICC)
West Indies won the five-match T20I series against India on Sunday by 3-2 as they beat the visitors by eight wickets and 12 balls to spare. Brandon King was the star of the show with an unbeaten knock of 85 runs while Romario Shepherd impressed with the ball, picking four wickets in his spell.
West Indies shrugged off the defeat against India in the ODI and Test series on Sunday as they secured a victory in the T20Is by 3-2. Winning the toss, India chose to bat first but the decision backfired for the visitors as Suryakumar Yadav steered the innings from one end while wickets kept tumbling from the other. Suryakumar played a knock of 61 runs and India posted a total of 165/9 as a result. Romario Shepherd shone with the ball as he picked four wickets for the West Indies.
Walking in to chase the target, West Indies lost Kyle Mayers early in the innings. However, Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King joined forces after that to form a partnership of 107 runs for the second wicket. Pooran was dismissed on 47 but King continued his attack from one end, scoring an unbeaten 85 to help the visitors cross the finishing line.
Twitterati praised the Caribbean side for the series win and social media was flooded with their reactions.
Iconic statement
Time for this famous Tweet yet again only for Hardik Pandya.#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/xppmttdRQE— Ehtisham Siddique (@iMShami_) August 13, 2023
The target
Hardik Pandya at the post match presentation after losing the series #WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/yGi7INOPJz— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) August 13, 2023
History
History has been created ⚠️.— Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) August 13, 2023
India has lost a T20 series of more than one match to the West Indies for the first time .
Hardik Pandya became the first Indian captain to lose more than one match T20 series against WI. pic.twitter.com/i9EAaeH6tQ
What a shame
#WIvIND #HardikPandya #INDvsWI— 👌👑⭐ (@superking1816) August 13, 2023
People thought india is going to win world cup under Hardik Pandya.
And this guy is on the verge to lose the series vs west indies 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6ZWxdIFBKM
None
Hardik Pandya's contribution in this series .#INDpic.twitter.com/J9NZgWZg5G— 𝗦𝘂𝗱𝗵𝗶𝗿 (@Seeker45m) August 13, 2023
Hardik getting the heat
Captain Hardik Pandya will win the T20 world cup for India 🤡#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/AoB3HBZBMi— Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) August 13, 2023
Special player
Tilak Varma has a better bowling economy than Arshdeep Singh, Yuzi Chahal, Mukesh Kumar and Hardik Pandya in this match. pic.twitter.com/5weMeQHGxo— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) August 13, 2023
Will be remembered
History created by Hardik Pandya!— ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) August 13, 2023
Lost the series to struggling West Indies. Will be remembered as unique captain. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tB2jVTXm4i
Unique
#WIvIND #INDvsWI— 👌👑⭐ (@superking1816) August 13, 2023
History created by Hardik Pandya!
Lost the series to struggling West Indies. Will be remembered as unique captain. pic.twitter.com/qtlmWb5Ti3
Sad
Reporter - India haven't lost a T20I series in 25 months. You don't want to be the captain to break the trend?— Utsav 💔 (@utsav__45) August 13, 2023
Hardik Pandya - "it's okay to be unique". pic.twitter.com/c0kgXGmBQp