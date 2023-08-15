Wanindu Hasaranga announces retirement from Test Cricket

Sri Lanka’s star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has decided to retire from Test cricket in a recent development. The decision has been taken with the view of prolonging his career in white-ball cricket. Hasaranga represented Sri Lanka in four Tests, managing to score 196 runs while picking four wickets with the ball. The leg-spinner made his Test debut against South Africa in 2020 while the last Test he played was against Bangladesh in April 2021 at home.