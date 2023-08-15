Wanindu Hasaranga announces retirement from Test Cricket
In a recent development, Wanindu Hasaranga has called time on his Test career and his decision has been accepted by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). After featuring in four Tests for Sri Lanka, the star spinner has decided to quit Test cricket in order to prolong his career in the limited-oves formats.
Sri Lanka’s star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has decided to retire from Test cricket in a recent development. The decision has been taken with the view of prolonging his career in white-ball cricket. Hasaranga represented Sri Lanka in four Tests, managing to score 196 runs while picking four wickets with the ball. The leg-spinner made his Test debut against South Africa in 2020 while the last Test he played was against Bangladesh in April 2021 at home.
He has informed his decision to Sri Lanka Cricket and the decision was accepted by the board. CEO of SLC Ashley De Silva confirmed the same in an official release.
“We will accept his decision and are confident that Hasaranga will be a vital part of our white-ball program going forward,” said Mr. Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.
Hasaranga has played 48 ODIs and 58 T20I games for the national side and will be focusing on the limited overs in the future as well.