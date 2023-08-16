Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant's return to on-field action sparks Indian hopes
Rishabh Pant has been on the sidelines for nearly a year after being involved in a road accident in 2022|
There is no better feeling of relief for a cricketer than returning to action after a long-term injury, especially when it was borne of an off-field accident. Rishabh Pant made the news recently after being spotted batting in a local cricket match for the first time since his car crash last year.
Star Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant took a major step in his recovery on Wednesday by returning to the cricket ground in a match situation for the first time since crashing his car while driving in December. A video emerged of him taking to the field with pads on and bat in hand during a local match in Bangalore, where he has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy.
The 25-year-old had endured a horrific car accident near Roorkee that had severely injured the ligaments in his knee and has since undergone a series of reconstructive surgeries under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team. The board had released an update a month ago stating that Pant had returned to the nets to resume batting and wicket-keeping practice and was following a strict regiment involving mobility and strength drills. However, the clearest indication of Pant's progress came through a recent fan-captured video which showed the batter playing some shots with trademark flamboyance, including a gorgeous straight drive and a heave over the fielders' heads while stepping down the pitch.
Lauded as India's best prospect behind the wickets since Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement and already having 129 international caps to his name across formats, Pant has been a crucial cog in the Indian setup for several years. Although his chances of making it to the home World Cup later in the year are practically none, Twitterati were quick to express hope with the wish that Pant at least returns in time for a crucial five-match Test series against England beginning in January.
@RishabhPant17 back in the ground 😍😍 #rishabhpant pic.twitter.com/M0r1tq9tzl— Md Israque Ahamed (@IsraqueAhamed) August 16, 2023
Rishabh pant on the ground. 🔥❤️pic.twitter.com/1WqrO8LDFO— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) August 16, 2023
Rishabh Pant batting practice⚡— Anupam kant Mishra (@AnupamKantMish5) August 16, 2023
Great news for Indian cricket 🇮🇳#RishabhPant#CricketWorldCup #IndianCricket #CricketWorldCup2023#AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/toKJ8UU4DS
Vasthundu vasthundu 🔥🔥🔥— Rishabh Pant Trends™ (@TrendRishabh) August 16, 2023
Rishabh pant batting practice 🥳🥳@RishabhPant17 #Rishabhpant pic.twitter.com/7isO9zXtrI
Rishabh Pant's recovery is going at great pace, hopefully he will make his comeback before IPL 2024.@RishabhPant17#CricketTwitterpic.twitter.com/sozX4ggzv2— Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) August 16, 2023
#AsiaCup #Rishabhpant #CricketTwitter— 👌👑⭐ (@superking1816) August 16, 2023
Rishabh Pant's batting practice, recovery has been excellent.
- Great news for Indian cricket.pic.twitter.com/BwbJ49Auv7
#RishabhPant Started To Play Cricket Again Yesterday 🔥— Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) August 16, 2023
Best Gift For Indian Cricket Fans On The Independence Day✨
SPIDEY❤️🕸️pic.twitter.com/JsXc1ymats
Rishabh Pant started Batting in NCA. Hope, he will comeback soon to Indian Team. #RishabhPant #CricketTwitter #cricket pic.twitter.com/pTx02TjbXI— Ujjawal Sinha (@UjjawallSinha) August 16, 2023
#RishabhPant #TeamIndia #BCCI— Duck (@DuckInCricket) August 16, 2023
Rishabh Pant Is Back In The Cricket Field. pic.twitter.com/XnPaPxFwjr