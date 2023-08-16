Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant's return to on-field action sparks Indian hopes

The 25-year-old had endured a horrific car accident near Roorkee that had severely injured the ligaments in his knee and has since undergone a series of reconstructive surgeries under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team. The board had released an update a month ago stating that Pant had returned to the nets to resume batting and wicket-keeping practice and was following a strict regiment involving mobility and strength drills. However, the clearest indication of Pant's progress came through a recent fan-captured video which showed the batter playing some shots with trademark flamboyance, including a gorgeous straight drive and a heave over the fielders' heads while stepping down the pitch.