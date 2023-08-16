World Cup 2023 | Ben Stokes' comeback to ODIs confirmed ahead of marquee event

England's chances at the World Cup scheduled in India later this year received a major boost on Wednesday with the return of Test skipper Ben Stokes to the 50-over format. The all-rounder has decided to come out of retirement in ODIs and will feature in the series against New Zealand next month. After playing 105 ODIs for England, Stokes had stood down from the format last year stating that he wouldn’t be able to give his best across all three formats.