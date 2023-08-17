WATCH | Roshon Primus sends Mohammed Amir into awe with a huge maximum in CPL
Mohammed Amir was stunned after Primus hit him for a huge six|
(Getty Images)
As West Indies cricket includes a lot of power hitters, spectators always witness some huge sixes in the Caribbean Premier League. However, this time it was the turn of bowler Mohammed Amir to be awed by the demonstration of power hitting by Roshon Primus as the batter struck a 96 meter six.
Caribbean Premier League 2023 kicked off on Thursday with the opening fixture between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Kings. The match produced a lot of entertainment for the spectators as Brandon King played a match-winning knock while Roston Chase earned praise with an all-round performance. However, it was Roshon Primus who made waves by not only impressing the audience but also forcing the bowler into an expression that complemented the shot.
Mohammed Amir was bowling the 17th over as St. Lucia Kings were chasing a target of 188 runs. Roshon Primus was set to face the opening delivery of the over and the Pakistan pacer bowled a back of a length delivery outside off. Primus was quick to judge the length of the ball and he whacked it over deep midwicket. The ball traveled 96 meters to fall into the stand which had Amir in awe.
He praised the batter for his power hitting by acknowledging the sheer power behind the shot with a slight grimace, sending the crowd into frenzy.
Primus SMASHES Mohammed Amir with a 96 meter six for our @republicbanktt play of the day! #CPL23 #SLKvJT #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport #RepublicBank pic.twitter.com/nPhn1RBI6Q— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 17, 2023