IRE vs IND | Twitter hails Jaiswal and Gaikwad's miraculous survival after being stranded on same crease

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Ruturaj Gaikwad managed to extend his stay at the crease on Friday courtesy of an inconceivably poor series of mistakes by the Irish

ESPN Cricinfo/ Gettu

There are fielding blunders and then there is the absolute atrocity that Ireland showcased on Friday that gave the Indian openers a second lease of life. A mix-up between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal saw the duo at the opposition's mercy but some sloppy work somehow allowed them to survive.

India put up a fantastic bowling display in Malahide in the first T20I to restrict hosts Ireland to 139/7 before openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad walked out to take the visitors home. However, overcast conditions and a slight bit of drizzle meant tricky conditions prevailed and even though Jaiswal struck two boundaries in the first over, there was a need to exercise caution for the young pair. Quite contrastingly, a ridiculous miscommunication saw the two embarrassingly gift their wickets to the opposition and it took some historically poor fielding by the Irish for the duo to get away scot-free.

Jaiswal was up against Josh Little midway through the second over and glanced a ball off his hips to short fine leg. Gaikwad at the other end seemed keen to sneak a single and sprinted halfway down the track seeing which Jaiswal responded in kind, but the former suddenly stopped dead in his tracks even as his partner went past him. Realizing the situation was hopeless, Jaiswal slowed his gait while Gaikwad flayed his hands before turning around for a race to the non-striker's end. The Irish made their first mistake by aiming the direct hit at the same end and even though the ball missed the stumps, the side had ample time to dislodge the bails at the wicketkeeper's end. However, the Irish fielders unbelievably fumbled the ball after the throw which prompted Ruturaj to rekindle his hopes as he took off on a frantic sprint and another miss by the wicket-keeper proved to be the final nail in Ireland's coffin, confirming their wastage of a golden opportunity.

Twitterati was left in splits and awe at the sheer level of amateurish cricket on display by the hosts and quickly took to social media to express their shock.

