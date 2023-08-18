IRE vs IND | Twitter hails Jaiswal and Gaikwad's miraculous survival after being stranded on same crease

Jaiswal was up against Josh Little midway through the second over and glanced a ball off his hips to short fine leg. Gaikwad at the other end seemed keen to sneak a single and sprinted halfway down the track seeing which Jaiswal responded in kind, but the former suddenly stopped dead in his tracks even as his partner went past him. Realizing the situation was hopeless, Jaiswal slowed his gait while Gaikwad flayed his hands before turning around for a race to the non-striker's end. The Irish made their first mistake by aiming the direct hit at the same end and even though the ball missed the stumps, the side had ample time to dislodge the bails at the wicketkeeper's end. However, the Irish fielders unbelievably fumbled the ball after the throw which prompted Ruturaj to rekindle his hopes as he took off on a frantic sprint and another miss by the wicket-keeper proved to be the final nail in Ireland's coffin, confirming their wastage of a golden opportunity.