IRE vs IND | Twitter reacts as Bumrah stars on comeback to lead India to 2-run victory in 1st T20I

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

A smiling Jasprit Bumrah after scalping an Irish batter on Friday

ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty

India kicked off their brief tour of Ireland with a resounding victory in Malahide in a rain-marred T20I to take a lead in the three-match series. A clinical bowling display restricted the hosts to 139/7 before starts by both openers ensured India was past the DLS par score when the rain hit.

Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah won the toss and chose to bowl first in overcast conditions and the decision instantly paid dividends as the speedster scalped two wickets in the first over of the game to announce his comeback to professional cricket after 327 days on the sidelines. Ravi Bishnoi and debutant Prasidh Krishna added to the Men in Green's misery with a strike apiece in the powerplay to whittle Ireland to 30/4 by the end of the first six overs before replicating their success to have the Irish reeling at 59/6. However, Curtis Campher and Barry McCarthy ensured the game stayed competitive with a 57-run stand off just 44 deliveries before the former returned to the pavilion for a 33-ball 39. Nevertheless, Bumrah once again flipped the momentum with a phenomenal penultimate over, conceding just two runs to end with excellent figures of 2/24. It took an erratic final over by Arshdeep Singh worth 22 runs to get the hosts to a fighting 139/7 as McCarthy got to his half-century in glorious style with a six on the last ball of the innings.

In response, Yashasvi Jaiswal got the Men in Blue off to a flying start with two boundaries in the first over and alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad helped India put up 45 runs in the powerplay without any loss. The Mumbai batter eventually succumbed to Craig Young for 24 in the seventh over before the right-arm quick stunned the Indian contingent by scalping Tilak Varma for a golden duck. However, it proved to be too little too late for the Irish as rain forced an end to play just two balls later with India's score of 47/2 two runs ahead of the DLS par, handing them their sixth T20I win over Ireland in as many games.

