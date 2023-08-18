IRE vs IND | Twitter reacts as Bumrah stars on comeback to lead India to 2-run victory in 1st T20I

Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah won the toss and chose to bowl first in overcast conditions and the decision instantly paid dividends as the speedster scalped two wickets in the first over of the game to announce his comeback to professional cricket after 327 days on the sidelines. Ravi Bishnoi and debutant Prasidh Krishna added to the Men in Green's misery with a strike apiece in the powerplay to whittle Ireland to 30/4 by the end of the first six overs before replicating their success to have the Irish reeling at 59/6. However, Curtis Campher and Barry McCarthy ensured the game stayed competitive with a 57-run stand off just 44 deliveries before the former returned to the pavilion for a 33-ball 39. Nevertheless, Bumrah once again flipped the momentum with a phenomenal penultimate over, conceding just two runs to end with excellent figures of 2/24. It took an erratic final over by Arshdeep Singh worth 22 runs to get the hosts to a fighting 139/7 as McCarthy got to his half-century in glorious style with a six on the last ball of the innings.