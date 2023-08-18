IRE vs IND | Twitter rejoices Bumrah stunner to announce comeback in glorious fashion

A young Indian side took to the field on Friday in Malahide against Ireland for the first of three T20Is led by Jasprit Bumrah, who returned to international cricket after spending nearly a year away from the game due to a recurring back injury. The right-arm quick's unusual bowling action meant he was always prone to such issues and many had already labelled him past his prime given the long time he spent in rehabilitation. However, in typical fashion, the 29-year-old took little time to flip the script as he hit the ground running with a dreamy first over with the new ball which earned him two scalps, including a peach of an inswinger to send Andy Balbirnie's bails flying.