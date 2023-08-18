IRE vs IND | Twitter rejoices Bumrah stunner to announce comeback in glorious fashion
He's big, he's bold, he's back and he's beautiful -- Jasprit Bumrah was in full swing in the first T20I|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty
Injuries can often spell the end of a pacer's career with very few in the past managing to remain unscathed from long spells on the sidelines. Jasprit Bumrah seemed set to become the latest addition to that list but the speedster shut up critics with two wickets in his very first over.
A young Indian side took to the field on Friday in Malahide against Ireland for the first of three T20Is led by Jasprit Bumrah, who returned to international cricket after spending nearly a year away from the game due to a recurring back injury. The right-arm quick's unusual bowling action meant he was always prone to such issues and many had already labelled him past his prime given the long time he spent in rehabilitation. However, in typical fashion, the 29-year-old took little time to flip the script as he hit the ground running with a dreamy first over with the new ball which earned him two scalps, including a peach of an inswinger to send Andy Balbirnie's bails flying.
Bumrah strayed to the batter's pads first up and was met with a comprehensive flick for four but made amends off the very next delivery. He pitched a ball at length considerably outside off, inviting Balbirnie into a drive, but the Kookaburra swung in sharply to take the inside edge and rattle onto the stumps. A trademark inswinging yorker followed two deliveries later to Lorcan Tucker to send the crowd into further frenzy. The speedster well and truly sealed the deal on the penultimate ball of the over as Tiucker's audacious attempt at a reverse ramp took the top edge and was pouched comfortably by Sanju Samson behind the stumps.
Bumrah could not have imagined a better start to his first game as T20I skipper and was instantly lauded by praises all across social media.
Boom Boom is back!
August 18, 2023
Terrific
Terrific comeback for #JaspritBumrah 💯💯— Dhivakar G (@Dhivakar_25) August 18, 2023
2 wickets in the 1st over itself 💥💥
Boom Boom Bumrah is back with a Bang 🔥🔥#Ireland #India #INDvsIRE #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/yS5ODJJsyX
Lit AF
Jasprit Bumrah is on fire..!!— ADNAN KHAN (@ADNANKHAN225557) August 18, 2023
2 wickets in 5 balls on his comeback - Incredible, Bumrah. #INDvIRE #INDvsIRE #IndianCricketTeam #TeamIndia #Bumrah #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/9zyV15AHDp
Yorker King is back
HE IS ARRIVED! JASPRIT BUMRAH!#JaspritBumrah— JITU (@JITUKALITA123) August 18, 2023
Just wow
Boom Boom #Bumrah is Back 🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/HRFCnFUUxz— Md Nayab 786 🇮🇳 (@mdNayabsk45) August 18, 2023
Back with a bang
Jasprit Bumrah!!!! Back with the Bang 🥵🥵...two wickets in first over 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/iudtQToBVP— Prashant (@Prash45hit) August 18, 2023
The GOAT!
GOAT Bumrah is back!!— Rohit_45 (@super_cric_fan) August 18, 2023
Happiness
Bumrah with two wickets in his first over after return from 11-month injury layoff..— Jatin Khandelwal (@Jatin_Cricket_) August 18, 2023
Indian fans: pic.twitter.com/inkXGdFn9q
Nothing
Nothing makes me more happy than seeing BOOM BOOM BUMRAH RETURN WITH A BANG OF 2 WICKETS IN HIS 1ST OVER 💥#IREvIND #IREvsIND #INDvsIRE— Shradha Tiwari (@KohliDiFan) August 18, 2023
Correct
Indian Cricket Team fans reaction when Boom Boom Jasprit Bumrah comeback as a captain after 11 month. Great to see Shivam Dube, Prasidh Krishna and Lord Rinku Singh playing today's T20Is vs Ireland 💪💯#INDvsIRE #JaspritBumrah #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/KHHdqwmymf— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) August 18, 2023