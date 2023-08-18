WATCH, CPL | Overconfident Rahkeem Cornwall sacrifices self to hilarious runout on first ball

Cornwall was up against Matthew Forde to kick off the second innings and the pacer delivered an inswinger at length that took the bat's inside edge and ran down to short fine leg. A fumble by Chris Sole prompted the batters to attempt to sneak a run, a skill safe to say Cornwall doesn't exactly excel at. The 30-year-old thus decided to take things slow and essentially strolled towards the other end, placing all his confidence on the fielder to miss the mark in order to ensure his survival. However, Sole had other ideas as he slinged a sharp throw at the non-striker's end that hit the stumps and caught Cornwall a good few feet off the crease, thus forcing him to walk back to the pavilion.