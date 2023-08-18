WATCH, CPL | Overconfident Rahkeem Cornwall sacrifices self to hilarious runout on first ball
Rahkeem Cornwall was caught well short of the crease on Friday|
CPL Twitter
Running between the wickets has always been an essential skill in cricket and the lore of players embarrassingly failing at it is substantial yet few compare to Rahkeem Cornwall's antics on Friday. He refused to make any attempt to complete a run and was thus dismissed in an almost surreal fashion.
The Caribbean Premier League never fails to entertain one way or another and the tournament recently returned with its latest edition following the end of India's tour. Friday saw Barbados Royals kick off their campaign against St Lucia Kings in Gros Islet and the latter romped their way to a massive score of 201/6 batting first. All eyes were thus on openers Kyle Mayers and Rahkeem Cornwall to set the foundation for the chase given their reputation of being destructive power hitters but a mortifying incident on the very first ball of the innings saw the Royals get off to the worst start possible.
Cornwall was up against Matthew Forde to kick off the second innings and the pacer delivered an inswinger at length that took the bat's inside edge and ran down to short fine leg. A fumble by Chris Sole prompted the batters to attempt to sneak a run, a skill safe to say Cornwall doesn't exactly excel at. The 30-year-old thus decided to take things slow and essentially strolled towards the other end, placing all his confidence on the fielder to miss the mark in order to ensure his survival. However, Sole had other ideas as he slinged a sharp throw at the non-striker's end that hit the stumps and caught Cornwall a good few feet off the crease, thus forcing him to walk back to the pavilion.
The sheer lack of effort exerted by Cornwall certainly made for some absurd viewing and was unsurprisingly named the moment of the match by CPL.
Tonight's @BetBarteronline magic moment is the run out of Rahkeem Cornwall that set the Saint Lucia Kings off on a fantastic PowerPlay! #CPL23 #SLKvBR #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport #BetBarter pic.twitter.com/HgDtLWTjmK— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 18, 2023