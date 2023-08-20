More Options

IRE vs IND | Twitter in awe as Shivam Dube's stylish flick reminds fans of Yuvraj Singh

IRE vs IND | Twitter in awe as Shivam Dube's stylish flick reminds fans of Yuvraj Singh

506

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Shivam Dube commemorated his return to international cricket with some impressive blows with the bat

|

ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty

Tall, elegant left-handers donning the Indian blue that can send the ball travelling miles with effortless strokes of genius, shades of Yubraj Singh are clearly apparent in the way Shivam Dube bats. The all-rounder rekindled the comparisons on Sunday with some impressive shotmaking in his cameo.

India posted a competitive total of 185/5 in the second T20I on a good batting pitch at Malahide, with hopes of clinching the three-match series against Ireland. While Ruturaj Gaikwad played the starring role with his half-century, it took some fireworks from Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube in the death to push the visitors' score past the expected mark. The latter eventually ended with an unbeaten 16-ball 22 and marked his return to the crease in international cricket after three years by clearing the fence twice, reminding fans of former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh with his breezy strokes.

Dube had struggled to get going early on in his knock and was stranded on nine after facing 13 deliveries by the time the last over rolled around. However, death specialist Mark Adair made a fatal mistake to start the 20th over as he delivered a low full-toss onto the 30-year-old's legs. Dube did not need a second invitation as he nonchalantly flicked the ball a fair way past the boundary ropes sending the crowd into a frenzy and followed up the effort with another meaty six on the next ball.

The way the southpaw flung his long levers at the Kookaburra made fans reminisce of the much acclaimed Yuvraj who is widely regarded as the best finisher India has produced in the modern era in limited overs cricket, causing Twitterati to go into overdrive.

Dube goes bang bang

YuviXDube

Correct

True

Proper mix

Yuvi vibes

Dube goes big

Dube reminds of Yuvi

Good Old Times

Vibe hai

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all