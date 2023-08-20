IRE vs IND | Twitter lauds clinical India clinching series with breezy 33-run victory in 2nd T20I

After India were put in to bat first, Yashasvi Jaiswal once again got off to an explosive start as he struck two boundaries and a maximum during his 11-ball stay at the crease before departing for 18 in the fourth over. Tilak Varma followed suit just three balls later, forcing Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson to stabilize the innings as they took the visitors to 47/2 at the end of the powerplay. The two continued to exercise caution for a few overs before Samson went gung-ho in the 11th, punishing Josh Little for three successive boundaries and a maximum, thus ensuring his strike rate read a handsome 153.84 when he was dismissed for 40 in the 13th over. Ruturaj took the opportunity to switch gears himself as he registered his second T20I half-century and left India well-placed at 129/3 with five overs to go when he left for the pavilion for a 43-ball 58. Rinku Singh, playing his first international innings, found it difficult to get going off the cuff as did Shivam Dube who was batting for India for the first time in three years. However, the former eventually exploded with three maximums and two boundaries to end up with 38 in just 21 deliveries while Dube remained not out on 22 to take the Men in Blue to a competitive score of 185/5.