IRE vs IND | Twitter lauds clinical India clinching series with breezy 33-run victory in 2nd T20I

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Ruturaj Gaikwad paved the way for India's victory on Sunday with a flamboyant 58

ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty

India never really looked in trouble in Dublin on Sunday as they took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Ireland. Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored while Rinku Singh provided the fireworks with the bat before an all-round bowling effort by the visitors sealed matters.

After India were put in to bat first, Yashasvi Jaiswal once again got off to an explosive start as he struck two boundaries and a maximum during his 11-ball stay at the crease before departing for 18 in the fourth over. Tilak Varma followed suit just three balls later, forcing Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson to stabilize the innings as they took the visitors to 47/2 at the end of the powerplay. The two continued to exercise caution for a few overs before Samson went gung-ho in the 11th, punishing Josh Little for three successive boundaries and a maximum, thus ensuring his strike rate read a handsome 153.84 when he was dismissed for 40 in the 13th over. Ruturaj took the opportunity to switch gears himself as he registered his second T20I half-century and left India well-placed at 129/3 with five overs to go when he left for the pavilion for a 43-ball 58. Rinku Singh, playing his first international innings, found it difficult to get going off the cuff as did Shivam Dube who was batting for India for the first time in three years. However, the former eventually exploded with three maximums and two boundaries to end up with 38 in just 21 deliveries while Dube remained not out on 22 to take the Men in Blue to a competitive score of 185/5.

In response, Ireland did not look up for the chase at any point during their innings after Prasidh Krishna burst through with two wickets in the third over while Ravi Bishnoi added another scalp in the powerplay to leave the hosts reeling at 30/3. Thereon, wickets kept falling at regular intervals to deny the Men in Green any sustained momentum. Andy Balbirnie tried to keep the game alive with a heroic knock of 72 in just 50 deliveries, lacing his effort with five boundaries and four sixes, but eventually succumbed to Arshdeep Singh in the 16th over with 63 runs still to get thereby practically signalling the end of all hopes for the Irish. A few big hits in the end eventually saw them force their way to 148/8 at the end of 20 overs, despite a wicket-maiden by skipper Jasprit Bumrah to cap off proceedings.

DubeXRinku

Better

Lord Rinku

Fast and furious

3rd highest

Superb

LOL

True

Team Player

Proper finisher

