WATCH | Mitchell Santner's sensational take-off leads to near impossible caught and bowled

The left-arm spinner was bowling over the wicket to Asif Khan in the seventh over and pitched the last ball back of a length at the stumps. Khan tried to push at the ball but it stuck in the surface a fair bit, causing him to mistime his shot and lob the ball in the air. Much to his relief, the Kookaburra seemed to be heading safely off the pitch towards the non-striker and onto the grass, making even an attempt at a catch look unlikely. However, Santner had other plans as he took a couple of big strides to his right before launching himself off the ground and heaving himself at the white rock, somehow managing to reach it with an extended hand a good meter away from the edge of the pitch. The ball uneblievably stuck to his palm as well, therefore signalling the end of Khan's stay at the crease.