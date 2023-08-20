WATCH | Mitchell Santner's sensational take-off leads to near impossible caught and bowled
Mitchell Santner pulled off a breathtaking grab against UAE on Thursday|
It is said that the hardest catches to take are off your own bowling, which is exactly why they often lead to some of the best highlight reel moments in cricket. Mitchell Santner provided the latest addition to that list on Thursday as he channeled his inner superhero to grab a catch for the ages.
A relatively inexperienced New Zealand lineup put up a clinical display in the first of three T20Is against the United Arab Emirates in Dubai as they bowled out the hosts for a paltry 136 to emerge victorious by 19 runs. While it was Tim Southee that stole the headlines with a sensational five-for, the moment of the encounter undoubtedly belonged to Mitchell Santner courtesy an all-time great caught and bowled.
The left-arm spinner was bowling over the wicket to Asif Khan in the seventh over and pitched the last ball back of a length at the stumps. Khan tried to push at the ball but it stuck in the surface a fair bit, causing him to mistime his shot and lob the ball in the air. Much to his relief, the Kookaburra seemed to be heading safely off the pitch towards the non-striker and onto the grass, making even an attempt at a catch look unlikely. However, Santner had other plans as he took a couple of big strides to his right before launching himself off the ground and heaving himself at the white rock, somehow managing to reach it with an extended hand a good meter away from the edge of the pitch. The ball uneblievably stuck to his palm as well, therefore signalling the end of Khan's stay at the crease.
Santner was clearly ectstaic with his effort and expressed his joy with a big grin on his face, seemingly aware the special moment would make all cricketing highlight reels for years to come.
