WATCH, US Masters T10 | Jacques Kallis rewinds the years with array of classy shots in exquisite knock

Opening the batting for the Knights, Kallis carried his bat through the innings as he struck eight boundaries and cleared the boundary an impressive three times. The former Proteas looked comfortable throughout his stay at the crease and put up a match-winning stand of 158 along with Milind in just 58 deliveries. Kallis registered his half-century in just 26 balls and proceeded to finish his knock with a flurry, bludgeoning a four and a six on the last two balls of the innings. The shots were reminiscent of the poise that had helped Kallis rack up over 25,000 runs in international cricket in a career that had spanned nearly two decades.