WATCH, US Masters T10 | Jacques Kallis rewinds the years with array of classy shots in exquisite knock

They say class is permanent and if there's one player in the modern era that has class oozing from his ears, it is all-rounder magnifique Jacques Kallis. The South African scored a breathtaking half-century at the age of 47 in the USA on Saturday to remind fans of the sheer talent he possesses.
California Knights earned their maiden victory in the inaugural edition of the US Masters T10 League in Lauderhill as they trumped Texas Chargers by 48 runs. While Milind Kumar took home the man of the match honours with a rapid 78, all the headlines belonged to legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis as he enthralled crowds once again with a stunning 64 off just 31 deliveries in a knock that featured everything from elegant drives to effective slogs.
Opening the batting for the Knights, Kallis carried his bat through the innings as he struck eight boundaries and cleared the boundary an impressive three times. The former Proteas looked comfortable throughout his stay at the crease and put up a match-winning stand of 158 along with Milind in just 58 deliveries. Kallis registered his half-century in just 26 balls and proceeded to finish his knock with a flurry, bludgeoning a four and a six on the last two balls of the innings. The shots were reminiscent of the poise that had helped Kallis rack up over 25,000 runs in international cricket in a career that had spanned nearly two decades.
The cameo not only entertained the cricketing fraternity across the globe but went on to further cement Kallis' legacy as one of the greatest all-rounders ever to grace the cricket field.
