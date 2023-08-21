Asia Cup 2023 | KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer return to Indian team after recovering from injury
KL Rahul has returned to the national team for Asia Cup 2023|
(BCCI)
India have announced a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023 with KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer returning to India’s squad for the tournament after recovering from injuries. Tilak Varma has also been included in the lineup while Hardik Pandya continues to be vice-captain of the national side.
With the Asia Cup 2023 set to be scheduled from August 30, India have announced a 17-member team for the tournament. The squad marks the return of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer who were suffering from thigh and back injury respectively. The duo spent several weeks in NCA while undergoing rehab and also participated in the match simulation exercises at the academy. Rahul has been out of the action since IPL 2023 while Iyer last featured during Australia’s tour of India in March.
Apart from the duo, selectors have backed Tilak Varma including him in the lineup considering his performances in the recent T20I series against West Indies. Jasprit Bumrah also continued to be a key member of the team after making a comeback in the T20Is against Ireland.
Asia Cup will commence on August 30 and the teams are divided into two groups. Group A comprises India, Pakistan, and Nepal while Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka are clubbed together in the other group. With the return of their senior pros, India’s batting will be strengthened a bit and they will aim to clinch the trophy.
India squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna
