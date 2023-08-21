Asia Cup 2023 | KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer return to Indian team after recovering from injury

With the Asia Cup 2023 set to be scheduled from August 30, India have announced a 17-member team for the tournament. The squad marks the return of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer who were suffering from thigh and back injury respectively. The duo spent several weeks in NCA while undergoing rehab and also participated in the match simulation exercises at the academy. Rahul has been out of the action since IPL 2023 while Iyer last featured during Australia’s tour of India in March.