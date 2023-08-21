WATCH | Stephen Eskinazi’s innovative reverse scoop sends spectators into awe

Daniel Worrall was bowling the eighth deliver of the innings and he bowled it wide outside off to Eskinazi who was on strike. The ball was far away from the batter but he shuffled across the line and ramped it. However, the ramp wasn’t the usual one which is hit over the fine leg but instead, Eskinazi chose to add innovative touch to it. He lofted it over third man and the ball sailed over boundary ropes resulting in six runs.