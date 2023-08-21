WATCH | Stephen Eskinazi’s innovative reverse scoop sends spectators into awe
Stephen Eskinazi whacked a reverse scoop in The Hundred|
(Middlesex Cricket)
The need to score runs at a quick rate in T20s has paved the way for batters to be innovative and play some bizarre shots to produce the desired result. Stephen Eskinazi added one more to the list of innovative strokeplay from batters as he played a reverse scoop in The Hundred.
England’s premier competition, The Hundred has kicked off this month and the tournament included some brilliant moments on the field. When London Spirit clashed with Welsh Fire on Sunday, the latter won the game after restricting the opposition to a low total. Jonny Bairstow was the highest scorer for the team with a knock of 40 runs but Stephen Eskinazi was the one who stole the limelight with his shotmaking.
Daniel Worrall was bowling the eighth deliver of the innings and he bowled it wide outside off to Eskinazi who was on strike. The ball was far away from the batter but he shuffled across the line and ramped it. However, the ramp wasn’t the usual one which is hit over the fine leg but instead, Eskinazi chose to add innovative touch to it. He lofted it over third man and the ball sailed over boundary ropes resulting in six runs.
