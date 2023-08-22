Asia Cup 2023 | Twitter reacts as Gavaskar lashes out at fans for making controversy around Indian team selection
Sunil Gavaskar has lashed out at Indian fans for being critical of team selection|
(Twitter)
When BCCI announces a squad for a major event, it usually sparks a debate around the omission of certain players. However, Sunil Gavaskar has voiced his opinion around the recent squad announcement for the Asia Cup where R Ashwin was excluded saying fans should stay away from such discussions.
India recently announced a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup which marked the return of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul to the international circuit after recovering from injury. Tilak Varma was also backed by the selectors but key spinners like Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin were dropped from the team. The move sparked a debate amongst fans as they were divided over the righteousness of the decision.
However, Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his opinion on the issue saying that the fans should stay away from such debates around the team selection. He further added that there is always discussion around selection and exclusion of certain players but the fans should stay away from it and support the Indian team.
The statement from the former Indian cricketer grabbed a lot of attention and cricket fans expressed themselves on social media.
