WATCH | Babar Azam trolls himself with a terrible review challenging an accurate decision
Babar Azam was dismissed on a duck against Afghanistan|
(ICC)
Babar Azam is one of the quality batters around the globe and is often praised for his brilliant strokeplay and fluent timing. However, Pakistan’s ace batter received a lot of criticism when he wasted a review by challenging a plumb LBW decision after getting struck on pads in front of stumps.
Pakistan found themselves in trouble against Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series posting 54/3 on the scoreboard by the end of 13 overs. Babar Azam was the biggest disappointment for them as the star batter was dismissed without troubling the scorers by Mujeeb ur Rahman. However, Babar’s actions after the dismissal of challenging an accurate decision by the umpire came under scrutiny.
Mujeeb was bowling the second over of the innings and he bowled the last ball of the over on full length. Babar tried to defend the ball by putting his foot forward but the ball struck him on the pads in front of the middle stump and the batter looked plumb. Afghanistan appealed for the dismissal and the umpire raised his finger.
However, Babar Azam decided to challenge the decision, and his move to do so was heavily criticised on social media.
Farooqi strikes! Bright start for Afghanistan as Fakhar Zaman departs in the very first over.— FanCode (@FanCode) August 22, 2023
.
.#AFGvPAK pic.twitter.com/sdg8sH0CxM