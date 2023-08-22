WATCH | Mohammad Nabi expresses his rage as Fakhar Zaman almost gets lifeline
Mohammad Nabi was seen getting angry in the game against Pakistan|
Players often get angry over their teammate in case their mistake turns out to be costly for the team but on rare occasions, the emotions run high even when there is a happy ending. Mohammad Nabi was part of such an incident when his teammate almost dropped an opportunity to dismiss Fakhar Zaman.
Afghanistan bowlers provided their team with a solid start in the first ODI against Pakistan as they reduced the opposition to 7/2 inside two overs. Fakhar Zaman was dismissed in the first over after getting caught in the slips. However, Afghanistan almost dropped the left-hander and it withdrew an angry reaction from Mohammad Nabi.
Farooqi bowled the fourth delivery of the innings well wide outside off. Zaman chased the ball without any foot movement and nicked the ball as a result. The catch was dropped in the second slip but Mohammed Nabi grabbed it in the first slip. However, Nabi was seen getting angry over the fielder for almost allowing Zaman to run away with a lifeline.
Nabi’s actions soon made waves on social media and the users expressed themselves on the internet.
