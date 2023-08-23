The Hundred | Twitter labels Brook 'circus master' after astounding double-juggling act
Harry Brook scored a century against Northern Superchargers|
(The Hundred)
Harry Brook is undoubtedly one of the best in the world when it comes to fielding and the English star once again proved it by his actions against Northern Superchargers. Brook denied Johnny Bairstow a six by displaying a double juggling act at the boundary to take a stunning catch at the ropes.
In the 30th encounter of The Hundred, Northern Superchargers were taking on Welsh Fire. Batting first the Superchargers posted 158/7 while Welsh fire chased down the target with eight wickets in hand.
Harry Brooks' performance with the bat was commendable as he scored 105 in just 42 balls and made a significant contribution to the team total. However, he made all heads turn towards him with his brilliant fielding effort displaying his athletic best to pluck a catch.
The incident took place on the 82nd ball, where Brydon Carse bowled a back of a length delivery to Bairstow and the batter chose to smash it over deep mid-wicket. The ball went high in the air and almost crossed the boundary line at the deep midwicket but Brook was placed there to deny Bairstow a maximum. The English batter leaped in the air to grab the ball but lost his balance and so tossed the ball inside the boundary line before crossing it. Then. he collected the ball again while coming back into the play and passed it to Adam Hose who had come in running to help him execute a relay catch.
The Twitterati noticed Brook’s superb athleticism and praised him for his incredible fielding effort.
Brilliant
And the tag team title goes to... #TheHundred #Cricket pic.twitter.com/HWsH5zMYS9— FanCode (@FanCode) August 23, 2023
Immortal for tonight
What A catch...— زماں (@Delhiite_) August 23, 2023
Harry brook can do No wrong tonight pic.twitter.com/hFyAClZkb1
Superb
What a catch by Harry Brook! pic.twitter.com/enDbMXSo4r— CrickStar24 (@Crickstar24) August 23, 2023
Unbelievable
Unbelievable catch by Harry brook#TheHundred #Cricketpic.twitter.com/djpuqPuPzi— cricket videos (@motivenationg) August 23, 2023
How does it?
How does that Brook catch count in #TheHundred? Surely the 2nd time he catches the ball he’s jumped from outside the boundary, so it should be 6? Otherwise you could just relay the ball back in play from the stands by jumping?!— Tom High (@Tom_High) August 22, 2023
Sad
And now that catch will go down as “caught Hose” in the scorebook, despite Brook doing the job twice! https://t.co/MD1EYv9pbN— Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) August 22, 2023
Fantastic
What a brilliant catch by Harry brook #TheHundred https://t.co/29x9uLGYe4— Sonusays (@IamSonu____) August 23, 2023
How?
Another incredible catch from @thehundred last night. Why has Harry Brook been left out of the England team. First 100 of the year in The Hundred, and fielding like this. https://t.co/xnKrR4fvWm— Paul Wheaton (@paulw743) August 23, 2023
Mind bogling
Wow, this catch by Harry Brook!!#TheHundred https://t.co/Iive63sw89— Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) August 23, 2023
True
Does this mean it’s ok to field off the pitch just jump up and catch/throw it back in play ?— Karl Bates BBCRadio 📻⚽️ (@Karl_Bates) August 23, 2023
Don’t get me wrong amazing ingenuity from Brook, but this is getting silly now https://t.co/fAQMMdwruS