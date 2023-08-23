More Options

The Hundred | Twitter labels Brook 'circus master' after astounding double-juggling act

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Harry Brook scored a century against Northern Superchargers

Harry Brook is undoubtedly one of the best in the world when it comes to fielding and the English star once again proved it by his actions against Northern Superchargers. Brook denied Johnny Bairstow a six by displaying a double juggling act at the boundary to take a stunning catch at the ropes.

In the 30th encounter of The Hundred, Northern Superchargers were taking on Welsh Fire. Batting first the Superchargers posted 158/7 while Welsh fire chased down the target with eight wickets in hand. 

Harry Brooks' performance with the bat was commendable as he scored 105 in just 42 balls and made a significant contribution to the team total.  However, he made all heads turn towards him with his brilliant fielding effort displaying his athletic best to pluck a catch.

The incident took place on the 82nd ball, where Brydon Carse bowled a back of a length delivery to Bairstow and the batter chose to smash it over deep mid-wicket. The ball went high in the air and almost crossed the boundary line at the deep midwicket but Brook was placed there to deny Bairstow a maximum. The English batter leaped in the air to grab the ball but lost his balance and so tossed the ball inside the boundary line before crossing it. Then. he collected the ball again while coming back into the play and passed it to Adam Hose who had come in running to help him execute a relay catch.

The Twitterati noticed Brook’s superb athleticism and praised him for his incredible fielding effort. 

