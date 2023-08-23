The Hundred | Twitter labels Brook 'circus master' after astounding double-juggling act

The incident took place on the 82nd ball, where Brydon Carse bowled a back of a length delivery to Bairstow and the batter chose to smash it over deep mid-wicket. The ball went high in the air and almost crossed the boundary line at the deep midwicket but Brook was placed there to deny Bairstow a maximum. The English batter leaped in the air to grab the ball but lost his balance and so tossed the ball inside the boundary line before crossing it. Then. he collected the ball again while coming back into the play and passed it to Adam Hose who had come in running to help him execute a relay catch.