WATCH | Caribbean Premier League witnesses Lasith Malinga’s Pakistani version in action

Caribbean Premier League 2023 commenced on August 16 with Jamaica Tallwahs and St Lucia Kings locking horns in the tournament opener. Brandon King shone with the bat in the fixture, playing a magnificent knock of 81 runs. Apart from him, Roston Chase and Imad Wasim also registered noteworthy performances by taking three wickets each. However, it was Pakistan pacer Salman Irshad who stole a bit of the limelight and scripted a memorable moment by reminding fans of the Sri Lankan veteran Laisth Malinga in the Caribbean Premier League.