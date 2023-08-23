WATCH | Caribbean Premier League witnesses Lasith Malinga’s Pakistani version in action
Salman Irshad picked twp wickets in the CPL 2023 opening game|
(Jamaica Tallwahs)
Some bowlers are known for their ability to take wickets even with an unorthodox bowling action and Lasith Malinga was one such example in the past. Salman Irshad sparked memories of the Sri Lankan legend in the opening game of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 against Jamaica Tallwahs.
Caribbean Premier League 2023 commenced on August 16 with Jamaica Tallwahs and St Lucia Kings locking horns in the tournament opener. Brandon King shone with the bat in the fixture, playing a magnificent knock of 81 runs. Apart from him, Roston Chase and Imad Wasim also registered noteworthy performances by taking three wickets each. However, it was Pakistan pacer Salman Irshad who stole a bit of the limelight and scripted a memorable moment by reminding fans of the Sri Lankan veteran Laisth Malinga in the Caribbean Premier League.
Irshad picked two scalps in his spell but it was his unorthodox bowling action that made the buzz. The speedster was bowling with a sling-like action just like Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga. His bizarre bowling action soon became a sensation on the internet as Twitterati expressed their thoughts on the similarity between him and Malinga.
🇵🇰 Salman Irshad - What a start to his CPL career #CPL23 #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport pic.twitter.com/216KNlvFVZ— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 21, 2023