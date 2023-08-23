WATCH | Haris Rauf’s fiery ripper gets rid of Rashid Khan at Hambantota
Haris Rauf picked five wickets against Afghanistan|
(Afghanistan Cricket)
When bowlers are at the peak of their powers, they trouble batters to no end and Haris Rauf displayed it in the game against Afghanistan by taking a five-for. His memorable spell peaked with an unplayable delivery that completely bamboozled Rashid Khan and garnered a lot of attention globally.
Pakistan made a solid start to the three-match series, winning the first game against Afghanistan by a comfortable margin of 142 runs. Haris Rauf was the star of the show as he picked five wickets while conceding only 18 runs and the opposition was wrapped up for a total of 59 as a result. The Pakistan pacer made waves with his fiery spell but his delivery to dismiss Rashid Khan earned him the most attention.
Haris was bowling the 16th over of the innings and he bowled a good length ball on the fifth delivery. The ball seamed away from Rashid Khan and it skidded past the batter before he got his willow down. The ball, clocking 146 km/h, hit the top of off as a result and it dislodged the bails ensuring his walk back to the pavilion.
The Twitterati praised the pacer for his bowling brilliance and expressed themselves on social media.
