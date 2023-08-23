WATCH | Pakistan add to their legacy of fielding bloopers with another classic
Mohammad Rizwan played part in a mix-up that cost Pakistan a run-out opportunity|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty
Pakistan is infamously known to commit atrocious mistakes while fielding which has resulted in them garnering an unfortunate reputation. Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan joined the infamous club at Hambantota yesterday, by displaying sloppy work and missing what was an easy runout.
In the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the former had their struggles with the bat and could only muster a total of 201 in 47.1 overs. Pakistan needed their fearsome pace attack to save them from embarrassment and as usual their opening bowlers delivered. In a matter of just 21 deliveries, Pakistan had sent three Afghans back to the dressing room and looked like they wanted to make a game out of a difficult situation.
The incident took place with Naseem Shah bowling the 5th ball of the 4th over. Ikram faced a delivery that was fuller and decided to drive it and steal a single. However, the ball ended up in the hands of Fakhar Zaman at cover. By the time Ikram could realize that he was in trouble, the Afghan had already crossed half the wicket and was asked to head back by Gurbaz at the non striker’s end.
Sensing a chance Fakhar decided to run all the way to the stumps to inflict the run out. However, midway through his run, the Pakistani star changed his mind and had a shy at the wickets. Not only did he miss the direct hit, he put Rizwan in an awkward position as the wicketkeeper could not convert the chance either.
Pakistan!— FanCode (@FanCode) August 22, 2023
.
.#AFGvPAK pic.twitter.com/UKV17FhvmK