PAK vs AFG | Twitter reacts to epic finish as Farooqi's mankad goes in vain courtesy Naseem heroics

Pakistan needed 11 to win in the last six balls and had their hopes intact with Shadab Khan at the non-striker's end as Farooqi steamed in for his final stint. The batter was desperate to take over the strike from tailender Naseem Shah and took off from the non-striker's end before the ball was even bowled. A highly aware Farooqi was aware of the possibility of a run-out at the non-striker's end and as soon as Shadab abandoned his crease, the pacer pulled out after his hop to deftly break the stumps and sent his rival back to the pavilion. At this point, the game looked all but over but Shah reignited some hopes with an audacious loft off a slower delivery on the ensuing delivery to bring the equation down to seven needed in five.