More Options

PAK vs AFG | Twitter reacts to epic finish as Farooqi's mankad goes in vain courtesy Naseem heroics

PAK vs AFG | Twitter reacts to epic finish as Farooqi's mankad goes in vain courtesy Naseem heroics

104

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

An ecstatic Naseem Shah wheels off in celebration after securing Pakistan an improbable win

|

ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty

In recent years, a new rivalry has emerged in world cricket between Pakistan and Afghanistan but the drama hit new peaks on Thursday. Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi executed a surprise mankad in the final over to all but doom the opponents to a loss, only for Naseem Shah to flip the script.

Pakistan took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan after clinching the second ODI by one wicket in Hambantota. The Men in Green's rollercoaster run-chase had them down and out towards the end before it all kicked off in the final over bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi as the action culminated into a grandstand finish for the ages, with Naseem Shah emerging as the protagonist.

Pakistan needed 11 to win in the last six balls and had their hopes intact with Shadab Khan at the non-striker's end as Farooqi steamed in for his final stint. The batter was desperate to take over the strike from tailender Naseem Shah and took off from the non-striker's end before the ball was even bowled. A highly aware Farooqi was aware of the possibility of a run-out at the non-striker's end and as soon as Shadab abandoned his crease, the pacer pulled out after his hop to deftly break the stumps and sent his rival back to the pavilion. At this point, the game looked all but over but Shah reignited some hopes with an audacious loft off a slower delivery on the ensuing delivery to bring the equation down to seven needed in five.

Farooqi pulled the game back by just conceding a run off the next two balls but a dramatic misfield on on the fourth delivery of the over allowed Haris Rauf to run three, bringing Shah back to strike. The 20-year-old did not need a second invitation as a wild heave ended up flying to the boundary courtesy of a thick outside edge, allowing Naseem to take off his helmet and run off in enthusiastic celebration. The finish was eerily similar to Naseem's heroics against the same bowler at the 2022 Asia Cup, leading to fans hailing the match as yet another masterpiece in the growing Afghanistan-Pakistan cricketing rivalry. 

What a finish!

Smart cricket

Naseem Shah OP

Owned him

LOL

The story continues

Beauty

God swear

Naseem is always there

Naseem Shah supremacy

Perfect

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all