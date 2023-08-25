Report | IDFC FIRST Bank acquire title rights for India’s home fixtures

As BCCI’s deal with Mastercard as title sponsors ended in March, they were looking for new bidders for India’s international home fixtures. According to a report published by Cricbuzz, the search has finally come to an end with IDFC FIRST Banks signing a contract with the Indian cricket board for title sponsorship. The report further mentions that IDFC secured the title sponsorship despite facing competition from Sony Sports. Notably, there were no other competitors in the bidding process. Additionally, it has come to light that a bid submitted by an agency representing a corporate entity was declined due to technical issues.