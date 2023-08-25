Tilak Varma should play a couple of ODI series before featuring in a big tournament, opines Kris Srikkanth

Tilak Varma had a noteworthy 2023 IPL season with the Mumbai Indians, often batting in challenging scenarios and consistently delivering valuable runs. In 11 appearances, he amassed 343 runs with an impressive average of 42.88 and a striking strike rate of 164.11. Additionally, the Hyderabad native boasts an impressive track record in domestic 50-over cricket, amassing 1236 runs in 25 List A matches at an outstanding average of 56.18. Furthermore, on the international stage, the 20-year-old exhibited remarkable composure, particularly in the recent five-match T20I series, where he stood out among his fellow batsmen despite facing adversity.