Tilak Varma should play a couple of ODI series before featuring in a big tournament, opines Kris Srikkanth
Tilak Varma was impressive in the series against West Indies|
(BCCI)
Krishnamachari Srikkanth has raised concerns about the inclusion of Tilak Varma in the Asia Cup 2023 squad. Despite his impressive performance in the T20I series against West Indies. Also, he urges that Varma should gain experience by featuring in the ODI series before his debut in the World Cup.
Tilak Varma had a noteworthy 2023 IPL season with the Mumbai Indians, often batting in challenging scenarios and consistently delivering valuable runs. In 11 appearances, he amassed 343 runs with an impressive average of 42.88 and a striking strike rate of 164.11. Additionally, the Hyderabad native boasts an impressive track record in domestic 50-over cricket, amassing 1236 runs in 25 List A matches at an outstanding average of 56.18. Furthermore, on the international stage, the 20-year-old exhibited remarkable composure, particularly in the recent five-match T20I series, where he stood out among his fellow batsmen despite facing adversity.
Courtesy of his impressive performances in the IPL and recent series against West Indies, Tilak was named in the Indian team for the Asia Cup. Reflecting on his inclusion in the squad, former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth stated that he should be played in a couple of ODI series before including in the squad for the World Cup.
“Tilak Varma is promising. Asia Cup is a big opportunity for him. We saw some real promise not only in terms of performances but also temperament during the T20I series against West Indies. This will give him exposure,” Srikkanth stated on his YouTube channel.
“Tilak has fantastic potential, a brilliant player but he has to play a couple of one-day series before putting him in the WC squad. We need to groom him properly.”
India will start their campaign in the Asia Cup on September 2 against Pakistan and the team would be relying on the youngster to provide some solid performances for the national side.