PAK vs AFG | Twitter embarks on trolling frenzy after Pakistan's painfully slow 100 in 176 balls

Openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq thus walked out to bat with their intent clear as started off the innings on a positive note, tallying 36 runs in nine overs. However, the former eventually fell victim to the returning Gulbadin Naib on the last ball of his very first over and Imam soon followed suit for a laborious 30-ball 13, leaving the team reeling at 52/2. The two quick setbacks saw Pakistan's run rate dip to a crawl as they struggled their way to the 100-run mark in a staggering 176 balls. The wickets continued to tumble thereafter and the Men in Green eventually folded out for a paltry 210.