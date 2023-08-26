More Options

PAK vs AFG | Twitter embarks on trolling frenzy after Pakistan's painfully slow 100 in 176 balls

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Gulabdin Naib played a key role in restricting Pakistan's progress in the early phase of the game

ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty

Renowned as a formidable batting unit, Pakistan's display unusually left spectators baffled and fighting for grace after winning the toss and opting to bat first. The side quickly found itself in dire straits as both of their openers were dismissed within a mere 13 overs in a sluggish effort.

Pakistan took on Afghanistan in the third and final ODI of the series in Colombo on Saturday. Even though they headed into the encounter with an unassailable 2-0 lead, the encounter held significance given the ICC World Cup in India is a little over a month away, leaving little preparation time in the lead-up to the marquee event.

Openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq thus walked out to bat with their intent clear as started off the innings on a positive note, tallying 36 runs in nine overs. However, the former eventually fell victim to the returning Gulbadin Naib on the last ball of his very first over and Imam soon followed suit for a laborious 30-ball 13, leaving the team reeling at 52/2. The two quick setbacks saw Pakistan's run rate dip to a crawl as they struggled their way to the 100-run mark in a staggering 176 balls. The wickets continued to tumble thereafter and the Men in Green eventually folded out for a paltry 210.

This excruciatingly slow scoring rate became the focal point of ire online. While Afghanistan's determination to salvage some honour earned heaps of praise, Pakistan’s painstakingly slow innings was subject to abject mockery as Twitter was ablaze with a flurry of tweets, memes, and hashtags.

