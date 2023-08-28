CPL 2023 | Twitter reacts to Narine entering record books by receiving first ever red card in cricket history
CPL T20
The advent of T20s has seen cricket evolve leaps and bounds but if one was asked whether it would involve red cards, they would have called it 'ridiculous' -- much like Kieron Pollard. The TKR skipper had to choose Sunil Narine as the first victim of CPL's new rules in a historic moment on Sunday.
Trinbago Knight Riders registered a comfortable victory over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots as they chased down a target of 179 with six wickets and 17 balls to spare. While their Caribbean Calypso made waves on account of some of the most destructive batting witnessed in the season so far, the team also managed to enter the history books for the wrong reasons in an iconic moment at Warner Park in Basseterre. The Kieron Pollard-led side was shown the first-ever red card in the first innings of the game due to their slow overs rate, in line with a set of new stipulations introduced for the latest season of the franchise tournament.
CPL 2023 regulations state that should a team be under the required over rate at the start of the 18th over, they'll only be allowed four fielders outside the circle instead of the usual five. The punishment would be increased to just three fielders on the boundary for the next over and if an outfit still fails to catch up to the over-rate, they'll be forced to field with just 10 players in the final over of which two can be stationed outside the 30-yard demarcation. Trinbago were on the receiving end of all three penalties in their game which ended with the umpire pulling out the red card from his back pocket and pointing it at Sunil Narine after Pollard informed him of his choice of recipient. Consequently, Dwane Bravo conceded an extravagant 18 runs in the final over, albeit it did not end up affecting the result.
After the game, Pollard labelled the incident "absolutely ridiculous", stating "...it will take away the hard work everyone has done... we are like the pawns and we are going to do what we are told." Nevertheless, history had been scripted, much to Twitterati's amusement.
First ever
SENT OFF! The 1st ever red card in CPL history. Sunil Narine gets his marching orders 🚨 #CPL23 #SKNPvTKR #RedCard #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport pic.twitter.com/YU1NqdOgEX— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 28, 2023
Sent off
FIRST EVER RED CARD IN CPL 😱😱😱— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 28, 2023
Sunil Narine sent off and TKR have to field with just 10 men. Cricket just became football today 🔥 #CPL23 pic.twitter.com/ZklYyAn1Al
Red card
HISTORY!— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) August 28, 2023
Sunil Narine the first player to get a red card in CPL.
P.S.- Stop ruining this sport!#CPL23#CricketTwitterpic.twitter.com/5lO0tny1Jn
Over rate punishment
Sunil Narine playing for Trinbago Knight Riders became the first cricketer to get a red card. This was due to TKR not bowling their overs within 85 minutes.— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) August 28, 2023
The sanction means a team loses a player selected by the captain & must have 6 fielders inside the circle #CPL23 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/lNLPSErrBm
Modern era
Red card in cricket! 🟥— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) August 28, 2023
Sunil Narine had to leave the field as TKR maintained a poor over rate!#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/wXzj5Bzp11
Football meets Cricket
First ever use of Red Card in CPL.— Ragav 𝕏 (@ragav_x) August 28, 2023
Sunil Narine was sent off the field , as TKR were behind the over rate.#CPLpic.twitter.com/3yvfFxADkv https://t.co/7nD3WEiUFR
Down to 10 men
The first ever red card in the CPL history was shown to Sunil Narine and he has to leave the field.— 🅒🅡🅘︎🅒︎🄲🅁🄰🅉🅈𝗠𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗨™ 🇮🇳❤️ (@MSDianMrigu) August 28, 2023
TKR fielded with just 10 players.
Cricket 🤝 Footballpic.twitter.com/brKq7bluyB
Wow!
FIRST EVER RED CARD IN CPL— Md Mohsin (@Md291097) August 28, 2023
Sunil Narine sent off and TKR have to field with just 10 men. pic.twitter.com/dS7RisgwLK
Another feat for Narine
The 1st ever red card in CPL history.— Don Cricket 🏏 (@doncricket_) August 28, 2023
Sunil Narine became the first ever cricketer to receive a red cardpic.twitter.com/jBb9BkP6OA
Knight Riders Magic
Red card in CPL.....!!!!— Shubham Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@shubham84777556) August 28, 2023
Sunil Narine becomes the first player to receive Red Card due to slow over-rate by TKR.#CPL2023 pic.twitter.com/YXbVYG3HbG