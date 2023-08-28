More Options

CPL 2023 | Twitter reacts to Narine entering record books by receiving first ever red card in cricket history

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Sunil Narine had to sit out the 20th over after excelling with figures of 3/24 in his four overs

CPL T20

The advent of T20s has seen cricket evolve leaps and bounds but if one was asked whether it would involve red cards, they would have called it 'ridiculous' -- much like Kieron Pollard. The TKR skipper had to choose Sunil Narine as the first victim of CPL's new rules in a historic moment on Sunday.

Trinbago Knight Riders registered a comfortable victory over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots as they chased down a target of 179 with six wickets and 17 balls to spare. While their Caribbean Calypso made waves on account of some of the most destructive batting witnessed in the season so far, the team also managed to enter the history books for the wrong reasons in an iconic moment at Warner Park in Basseterre. The Kieron Pollard-led side was shown the first-ever red card in the first innings of the game due to their slow overs rate, in line with a set of new stipulations introduced for the latest season of the franchise tournament.

CPL 2023 regulations state that should a team be under the required over rate at the start of the 18th over, they'll only be allowed four fielders outside the circle instead of the usual five. The punishment would be increased to just three fielders on the boundary for the next over and if an outfit still fails to catch up to the over-rate, they'll be forced to field with just 10 players in the final over of which two can be stationed outside the 30-yard demarcation. Trinbago were on the receiving end of all three penalties in their game which ended with the umpire pulling out the red card from his back pocket and pointing it at Sunil Narine after Pollard informed him of his choice of recipient. Consequently, Dwane Bravo conceded an extravagant 18 runs in the final over, albeit it did not end up affecting the result.

After the game, Pollard labelled the incident "absolutely ridiculous", stating "...it will take away the hard work everyone has done... we are like the pawns and we are going to do what we are told." Nevertheless, history had been scripted, much to Twitterati's amusement.

