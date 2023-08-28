CPL 2023 | Twitter reacts to Narine entering record books by receiving first ever red card in cricket history

CPL 2023 regulations state that should a team be under the required over rate at the start of the 18th over, they'll only be allowed four fielders outside the circle instead of the usual five. The punishment would be increased to just three fielders on the boundary for the next over and if an outfit still fails to catch up to the over-rate, they'll be forced to field with just 10 players in the final over of which two can be stationed outside the 30-yard demarcation. Trinbago were on the receiving end of all three penalties in their game which ended with the umpire pulling out the red card from his back pocket and pointing it at Sunil Narine after Pollard informed him of his choice of recipient. Consequently, Dwane Bravo conceded an extravagant 18 runs in the final over, albeit it did not end up affecting the result.