WATCH, CPL 2023 | Pollard's unprecedented rampage earns him four 100 meter-plus sixes in an over
Kieron Pollard was at his monstrous best in the CPL on Sunday|
CPL
Many power hitters have left their mark on cricket history but few have managed to scale the peaks that Kieron Pollard has with his huge frame and breathtaking power. The Caribbean batter broke all shackles on Sunday to enter the record books with four Herculean hits, all travelling over 100 meters.
Trinago Knight Riders registered their first win of the season in CPL 2023 with a six-wicket thrashing of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots as they chased down a challenging target of 179 in just 17.1 overs. The match was choc-a-bloc with highlights, including a first-ever red card in the tournament's history and a blazing Nicholas Pooran knock, but it was Kieron Pollard who stole the limelight with some never-seen-before blitzkrieg at Warner Park in Basseterre. The 36-year-old ran amok in the final stages of the game to end up unbeaten on 37 off just 16 balls on the back of five sixes, the majority of which came in the 15th over which would be played in a loop across the cricketing fraternity for years to come.
Pollard was up against Afghan leg-spinner Izharhulhaq Naveed who had proven to be the most efficient bowler on the day for his team with just 22 runs conceded in three overs but was unfortunate enough to come across the opposition skipper in a destructive mood. Pollard declared his intentions with a beastly pull on the second ball to send the ball sailing 101 meters towards deep midwicket before truly going berserk in the second half of the over. The fourth delivery was once again short of a length and Pollard made no mistake in whopping the Kookaburra once again for a gargantuan 107-meter six, the biggest of the night. A flustered Naveed erred yet again on the penultimate ball and had to again resign to watching the ball disappear in the night sky and clear the roof of the stadium, travelling an outrageous 102 meters. The unfathomable thumping got its deserved ending with another titanic blow, almost an action replay of the previous three, as the ball nearly struck the roof on the same spot before going over to make it four 100-meter plus sixes in an over.
The scintillating knock was a cold-blooded reminder of Pollard's sheer prowess and despite all the feats of power hitting the all-rounder has accumulated over his career, his latest outing is bound to sit atop the list of his greatest hits.
Wowza 🤩 @KieronPollard55 SMASHES 4 💯 meter sixes in a row 🔥 #CPL23 #SKNPvTKR #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport #BetBarter pic.twitter.com/qVpn0fRKA1— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 28, 2023