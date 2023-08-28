WATCH, CPL 2023 | Pollard's unprecedented rampage earns him four 100 meter-plus sixes in an over

Pollard was up against Afghan leg-spinner Izharhulhaq Naveed who had proven to be the most efficient bowler on the day for his team with just 22 runs conceded in three overs but was unfortunate enough to come across the opposition skipper in a destructive mood. Pollard declared his intentions with a beastly pull on the second ball to send the ball sailing 101 meters towards deep midwicket before truly going berserk in the second half of the over. The fourth delivery was once again short of a length and Pollard made no mistake in whopping the Kookaburra once again for a gargantuan 107-meter six, the biggest of the night. A flustered Naveed erred yet again on the penultimate ball and had to again resign to watching the ball disappear in the night sky and clear the roof of the stadium, travelling an outrageous 102 meters. The unfathomable thumping got its deserved ending with another titanic blow, almost an action replay of the previous three, as the ball nearly struck the roof on the same spot before going over to make it four 100-meter plus sixes in an over.