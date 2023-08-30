Asia Cup | Twitter laughs at Rizwan for carelessly throwing away wicket while attempting to protect himself
Mohammad Rizwan succumbed to an embarrassing run-out after getting set against Nepal|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty
Pakistan and absent-minded running between the wickets is an age-old love story, with Mohammad Rizwan becoming the latest to enter the fray. The batter threw no caution to the wind against Nepal as he tried to evade a throw but in doing so forgot to stride into the crease which cost him his wicket.
Pakistan chose to bat first in the Asia Cup opener against Nepal in Multan on Wednesday but failed to make the most of their opportunities on a surface that had little to offer for the bowlers. The hosts only had themselves to blame as by the midway mark of the game they had already lost two wickets to run-outs. The second instance was especially eccentric as Mohammad Rizwan forgot the very basics of running between the wickets and was forced to walk back to the pavilion after getting well set in the crease.
The incident occurred on the fourth ball of the 24th over, with the third-wicket partnership between skipper Babar Azam and Rizwan reading an impressive 86. The wicket-keeper batter, batting on 44, nudged Sandeep Lamichhane's loopy delivery to the covers and sprinted towards the other end for a quick signal. Dipendra Singh Airee showcased good alertness in the field to quickly pick up the ball and sling it accurately towards the stumps at the non-striker's end. Even though the ball rattled into the wicket, Rizwan looked to have comfortably got into the crease on first viewing.
However, replays showed that while Rizwan was in a comfortable position to complete the run, he dragged himself back to avoid the ball coming towards him from cover and thus forgot to drag his foot or bat past the line. As a result, he was caught a few inches short of the mark and was declared out, much to the ire of Babar who frustratingly threw his cap to the ground. Twitterati was merciless in their trolling of Rizwan for his schoolboy error as they spammed social media with their reations.
