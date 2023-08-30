Asia Cup | Twitter laughs at Rizwan for carelessly throwing away wicket while attempting to protect himself

Pakistan chose to bat first in the Asia Cup opener against Nepal in Multan on Wednesday but failed to make the most of their opportunities on a surface that had little to offer for the bowlers. The hosts only had themselves to blame as by the midway mark of the game they had already lost two wickets to run-outs. The second instance was especially eccentric as Mohammad Rizwan forgot the very basics of running between the wickets and was forced to walk back to the pavilion after getting well set in the crease.