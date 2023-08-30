Asia Cup | Twitter reacts as breathtaking Babar and incredible Iftikhar help Pakistan thump Nepal by 238 runs
Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed put up a game winning double century stand while registering individual centuries|
ESPN Cricinfo/ Getty
Pakistan got off to a flying start in the 16th edition of the Asia Cup as an all-round effort helped them blow past Nepal in Multan on Wednesday. Tons by Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed saw the hosts post a daunting 342/6 before a fiery display from the pacers helped bowl out their rivals for 104.
Nepal got off to an impressive start on their Asia Cup debut after being asked to bowl first as they sent both the Pakistan openers packing within the powerplay to have them reeling at 26/2 at one point. Skipper Babar Azam and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan helped steady the ship with some calculated batting and put up a third-wicket partnership of 86 runs. They looked set to dominate the opposition for long but the latter committed the cardinal sin of not dragging his bat into the crease while sneaking a run that cost him his wicket for a flamboyant 44. Agha Salman lasted a paltry 14 balls to have the hosts in trouble again at 124/4 after 28 overs. However, thereon it was the Babar and Iftikhar Ahmed show as the duo piled on the runs against their Nepalese counterparts. The former registered his 19th ODI century to move to within one of Pakistan's record-holder Saeed Anwar and stepped on the accelerator thereon while Iftikhar kept slaughtering the bowlers from the other end. Together, the duo recorded the highest-ever ODI partnership in Pakistan of 214 runs from just 131 deliveries, as Azam ended on 151 off 131 deliveries while Iftikhar struck a 67-ball ton -- the fourth fastest in Asia Cup history. In the last eight overs, the Men in Green tallied 114 runs to set up an improbable target for their rivals.
In response, Nepal succumbed to the pressure from the get-go as Shaheen Afridi scalped two in the first over while Naseem Shah added another in the second over of the innings. Aarif Sheikh and Sompal Kami put up a brief fight with a partnership of 59 but were cleaned up by Haris Rauf in successive overs which spelt doom for the visitors. They eventually lost their last seven wickets for just 37 runs and folded out for a paltry 104, with Shadab Khan registering excellent figures of 6.4-0-27-4 in what became the second largest victory in Asia Cup history.
Never ever
Never let them guess your next move. Ft. Pakistan cricket pic.twitter.com/nbDPZtl5Lm— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 30, 2023
Good day at the office
Pakistan have taken care of business, as good team do👍🏼. Nepal will be better for the experience.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) August 30, 2023
True
Iftikhar Ahmed is a completely different batter when he has considerable overs to bat in ODIs. Came in 28th over today and scored a 67-ball 100 (joint-fifth fastest for Pakistan). Came in 19th over against NZ and scored 94 not out off 72 balls. Genuine middle-order batter.— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 30, 2023
That's it
That's It..— Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) August 30, 2023
Pakistan Beat Nepal By 238 Runs In The Opener Of Asia Cup 2023.. #PAKvsNEP #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/2A9DnRtGnr
Correct
MS Dhoni's practice session>tinpot Pakistan matches pic.twitter.com/X6h6wh0NRC— 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ (@Itzshreyas07) August 30, 2023
Effort
Bobby's Reaction says it allllllllllllllllllllll Pakistan's Fielding has been top noch 🔥🔥🔥#AsiaCup2023 #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/4vICIHwPjO— ying U (@statpad_R) August 30, 2023
Comfortable victory
A comfortable win with huge margin of 238 runs for Pakistan against Nepal in first match of Asia Cup 2023 in Multan 🏏🏆#PAKvsNEP pic.twitter.com/HhDiwotv1y— Shahzaib Ali 🇵🇰 (@DSBcricket) August 30, 2023
Dominant
Pakistan win the opener against Nepal , dominant win of 238😍 pic.twitter.com/23GnxhL1ve— ZaiNii💚 (@ZainAli_16) August 30, 2023
lol
Pakistan cricket team in today's match vs Nepal with bat and ball be like 😂— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) August 30, 2023
Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan we'll played.#BabarAzam #PAKvsNEP #viralvideo #AsiaCup2023 #AsiaCup23 pic.twitter.com/mfQMJrS2Yi
Need Messi's magic
The only way Nepal can win this game against Pakistan today 🤥🇳🇵🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/7QEe8rOqoP— Troll Football (Parody) (@Troll_Fotballl) August 30, 2023