Asia Cup | Twitter trolls Pakistan for shameful crowd turnout despite hosting Asia Cup after 15 years

The 16th edition of the Asia Cup kicked off at the Multan Cricket Stadium with a Group A clash between two-time champions Pakistan and tournament debutants Nepal. The prestigious event marked its return to Pakistan soil after 15 long years with the country having last hosted the competition in 2008 where Sri Lanka had emerged victorious. Thus, a lot of fanfare and hype was expected to surround the comeback of the only continental tournament in cricket but the reality turned out to be completely different as empty stands dominated the fixture on Wednesday.