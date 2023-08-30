Asia Cup | Twitter trolls Pakistan for shameful crowd turnout despite hosting Asia Cup after 15 years
Babar Azam and Rohit Paudel at the toss alongside the Asia Cup trophy with a slew of empty seats in the background|
Asian Cricket Council
The subcontinent is often labelled cricket-crazy due to the sheer following the sport has in the region, especially across Pakistan and India where it is no less than a religion. However, the reputation took an embarrassing hit after a handful of fans turned up in Multan for the Asia Cup opener.
The 16th edition of the Asia Cup kicked off at the Multan Cricket Stadium with a Group A clash between two-time champions Pakistan and tournament debutants Nepal. The prestigious event marked its return to Pakistan soil after 15 long years with the country having last hosted the competition in 2008 where Sri Lanka had emerged victorious. Thus, a lot of fanfare and hype was expected to surround the comeback of the only continental tournament in cricket but the reality turned out to be completely different as empty stands dominated the fixture on Wednesday.
International cricket had seized to take place in Pakistan owing to security issues since 2009 but countries resumed regular international tours to the nation from 2019 onwards much to the joy of the Asian contingent. However, attendance emerged as an issue for the Pakistan Cricket Board as many games suffered from low turnouts and the problem emerged once again in the latest match despite the big stakes involved. In the sweltering heat, only a few groups of Pakistan fans were spotted with little sounds of cheering.
Twitterati was quick to spot the humiliating scenario and took to social media to spite the lack of commitment shown by Pakistan fans.
Unbelievable
A complete empty Stadium in Multan. pic.twitter.com/c2FDBpi2oG— Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) August 30, 2023
What a shame
Empty stadium in Pakistan for Asia Cup opener😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PN5mto2MiS— BALA (@rightarmleftist) August 30, 2023
Definetly not
An empty stadium in Multan. It's definitely not a positive sign for Pakistan cricket. #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/kXiVujPFRN— Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952) August 30, 2023
Completely empty
Multinational Tournament in Pakistan after so many years— Ash (@Ashsay_) August 30, 2023
And completely empty stadium #AsiaCup23 #PAKvNEP pic.twitter.com/yKKb5lMy1A
The ultimate crowd puller
One minute of silence for those who claim Zim Babar is a crowd puller.— 𝙕𝙄𝙈𝘽𝙐 😎 𝕏 (@zimbu12) August 30, 2023
Empty Stadium🤣🤣#AsiaCup2023 #AsiaCup #PAKvNEP pic.twitter.com/bkw2yimXnj
The difference
Empty stadium in Pakistan for international game vs jammed pack stadium in IPL for net session. 👀#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/LJFD74KxbP— Waѕiyullah Budye (@WasiyullahB) August 30, 2023
What a support
A Complete Empty Stadium In Multan.#PAKvNEP #AsiaCup23 pic.twitter.com/kyWPGntBHR— Deepak Jangid (@itsDeepakJangid) August 30, 2023
Support only on socials
Pakistan fans exaggerating their craze for cricket, I think that's true only on social media.— paRaY_YasiR ✍️ (@ParayYasir2) August 30, 2023
A country which was been deprived of hosting Global events, really disappointing to witness empty stands at Multan Cricket Stadium. #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvsNEP #AsiaCup2023 #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/kv0RomPXBA
No fans
A complete empty Stadium in Multan.#AsiaCup2023 #abhiya pic.twitter.com/hLacDS2I5g— Shubham Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@shubham84777556) August 30, 2023
What an Asia Cup opener
Empty stadium in Pakistan as they faces Nepal in the first match of Asia Cup 2023. pic.twitter.com/321PZNFVBs— Cricket🏏 Lover // ICT Fan Account (@CricCrazyV) August 30, 2023