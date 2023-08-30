More Options

Asia Cup | Twitter trolls Pakistan for shameful crowd turnout despite hosting Asia Cup after 15 years

Asia Cup | Twitter trolls Pakistan for shameful crowd turnout despite hosting Asia Cup after 15 years

42

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Babar Azam and Rohit Paudel at the toss alongside the Asia Cup trophy with a slew of empty seats in the background

|

Asian Cricket Council

The subcontinent is often labelled cricket-crazy due to the sheer following the sport has in the region, especially across Pakistan and India where it is no less than a religion. However, the reputation took an embarrassing hit after a handful of fans turned up in Multan for the Asia Cup opener.

The 16th edition of the Asia Cup kicked off at the Multan Cricket Stadium with a Group A clash between two-time champions Pakistan and tournament debutants Nepal. The prestigious event marked its return to Pakistan soil after 15 long years with the country having last hosted the competition in 2008 where Sri Lanka had emerged victorious. Thus, a lot of fanfare and hype was expected to surround the comeback of the only continental tournament in cricket but the reality turned out to be completely different as empty stands dominated the fixture on Wednesday.

International cricket had seized to take place in Pakistan owing to security issues since 2009 but countries resumed regular international tours to the nation from 2019 onwards much to the joy of the Asian contingent. However, attendance emerged as an issue for the Pakistan Cricket Board as many games suffered from low turnouts and the problem emerged once again in the latest match despite the big stakes involved. In the sweltering heat, only a few groups of Pakistan fans were spotted with little sounds of cheering.

Twitterati was quick to spot the humiliating scenario and took to social media to spite the lack of commitment shown by Pakistan fans.

Unbelievable

What a shame

Definetly not

Completely empty

The ultimate crowd puller

The difference

What a support

Support only on socials

No fans

What an Asia Cup opener

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all