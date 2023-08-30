WATCH | Manish Pandey snatches victory from jaws of defeat to win his team title in extraordinary fashion
Manish Pandey showcased a brilliant fielding effort in KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy|
(BCCI)
Fielding is one of the most critical aspects of cricket and it often helps teams clinch victory in challenging situations. Manish Pandey showcased it in the final of the KSCA Maharaja Trophy as he pulled off a sensational fielding effort to prevent the chasing team from registering a six.
Hubli Tigers and Mysuru Warriors locked horns in the final of the KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy and the former won the game by eight runs, lifting the silverware as a result. Mohammad Taha and Ravikumar Samarth shone with the bat while Manish Pandey played a pivotal role in helping Hubli secure a victory.
Mysuru Warriors were in need of 11 runs from four balls with L Manvanth Kumar bowling the last over of the innings. Jagadeesha Suchith was facing the third ball of the over and lofted the ball high towards long-off. It appeared that the ball would cross the boundary line but Manish Pandey, who was fielding there, had some other plans.
He leapt in the air to grab the Kookaburra and then threw it back into play before he himself landed beyond the boundary line. His sensational fielding effort converted a probable six into a single and helped the team lift the silverware.
Saved on the boundary: Turning tweets into memories, ft. Manish Pandey! 🏏✨— FanCode (@FanCode) August 29, 2023
.
.#CricketTwitter #KSCA @im_manishpandey pic.twitter.com/I8Ks6C6kyR