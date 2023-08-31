Asia Cup | Twitter reacts as disciplined Sri Lanka hold nerves in 5-wicket win over Bangladesh

Bangladesh's decision to bat first in overcast conditions immediately backfired as Maheesh Theekshana sent debutant Tanzid Hasan packing in just the second over of the game. Dhananjaya de Silva added to the visitor's misery by scalping the other opener Mohammad Naim to leave the Tigers reeling at 34/2 by the end of the powerplay. This set the stage for left-arm quick Matheesha Pathirana to wreak havoc with his unorthodox action as he earned the big wicket of skipper Shakib Al Hasan in his first over to kick off a tight spell. Towhid Hridoy and Najmul Shanto tried to steady a ship with a 59-run partnership before the latter was trapped LBW by Dasun Shanaka which saw Bangladesh struggling to stay afloat 95/4. Thereon, Shanto kept plugging away even as wickets tumbled at the other end, reaching his half-century off 66 balls. No other batter failed to pass the 20-run mark as the 25-year-old fell 11 runs short of a century in a 122-ball stay at the crease. Nevertheless, his effort got Bangladesh to a defendable 164 despite Pathirana ending with excellent figures of 7.4-0-32-4.