WATCH | Explosive Bavuma goes all out to hold on to catch for the ages

Explosive Bavuma goes all out to hold on to catch for the ages
Temba Bavuma took a superb catch in the first T20I against Australia|
Not only bowlers but fielders also play a key role in dismissing a settled batter with their agility and athleticism on the field. Temba Bavuma did the same in the first T20I against Australia as he took a diving catch to dismiss Tim David who was wreaking havoc during a quickfire 64.
Australia took on South Africa in the first T20I on Wednesday and registered a dominant victory by 111 runs. The visitors posted a total of 226/6 in the first innings thanks to some brilliant hitting from Mitchell Marsh and Tim David. David scored 64 runs and was looking threatening but a brilliant fielding effort from Temba Bavuma saw him walk back to the pavilion and the South African batter received a lot of praise from the audience.
Tabraiz Shamsi was bowling the 16th over of the innings and David was facing the second ball. The spinner pitched the delivery slightly wide outside off which was further going away from the batter. However, the Aussie batter decided to go against the spin and tried to play an aerial shot down the ground.
However, he mistimed his attempt and the Kookaburra went miles up in the air. The ball was descending quickly in the mid-off region with Temba Bavuma stationed slightly wide of the position. However, he made a run towards the ball and dived in to grab an astounding screamer. Twitterati was left awed by Bavuma’s fielding effort and they praised the star batter for his act.
Temba Bavuma pulls off a screamer 🤯#SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/llsZLj6t0W— FanCode (@FanCode) August 30, 2023