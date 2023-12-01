More Options

IND vs AUS | Twitter lauds captain cool SKY's composed handling of his excitable inexperienced side

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Suryakumar Yadav celebrates with Ravi Bishnoi after the latter scalped a wicket

BCCI

Taking the helm of the Indian team for the first time and shouldering a billion hopes in a fanatical country would prove a tall order for most, but not Suryakumar Yadav. The veteran, leading a T20I side with limited international experience, exhibited exemplary poise to avoid any rash decisions.

After weathering an early rampage by Australia, Indian bowlers ruled the roost for large parts in Raipur on Thursday after the batters had set a competitive target of 175. The side seemed to be on the brink of triggering an irreparable collapse during the middle overs of the second innings but were thwarted by a couple of umpire calls going the other way. Nevertheless, despite the slew of unsuccessful reviews, the discussions during the crunch moments served as a litmus test for the stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav making his national team captaincy debut in the series and the 33-year-old emerged with flying colours.

The calm demeanor of SKY was particularly on showcase during a loud appeal in the sixth over after a Ravi Bishnoi googly thumped into Ben McDermott's thigh. Even though the umpire remained unmoved, Bishnoi was convinced he had his man as he ventured a celebratory high-five with the approaching skipper. Even though SKY indulged the young wrist spinner, he sported a sheepish grin all along and showed no hurry  Even when wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma came rushing in and implored him to signal for a review, SKY simply asked him to calm down before initiating a comprehensive discussion and eventually opting for DRS with just three seconds on the timer.

As it turned out, the delivery had turned significantly and was only just brushing the leg stump, leading the umpire to stick with the on-field decision. Twitterati was all-praise for SKY's maturity and how he has led the side so far.    

