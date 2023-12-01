IND vs AUS | Twitter lauds captain cool SKY's composed handling of his excitable inexperienced side
Suryakumar Yadav celebrates with Ravi Bishnoi after the latter scalped a wicket|
BCCI
Taking the helm of the Indian team for the first time and shouldering a billion hopes in a fanatical country would prove a tall order for most, but not Suryakumar Yadav. The veteran, leading a T20I side with limited international experience, exhibited exemplary poise to avoid any rash decisions.
After weathering an early rampage by Australia, Indian bowlers ruled the roost for large parts in Raipur on Thursday after the batters had set a competitive target of 175. The side seemed to be on the brink of triggering an irreparable collapse during the middle overs of the second innings but were thwarted by a couple of umpire calls going the other way. Nevertheless, despite the slew of unsuccessful reviews, the discussions during the crunch moments served as a litmus test for the stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav making his national team captaincy debut in the series and the 33-year-old emerged with flying colours.
The calm demeanor of SKY was particularly on showcase during a loud appeal in the sixth over after a Ravi Bishnoi googly thumped into Ben McDermott's thigh. Even though the umpire remained unmoved, Bishnoi was convinced he had his man as he ventured a celebratory high-five with the approaching skipper. Even though SKY indulged the young wrist spinner, he sported a sheepish grin all along and showed no hurry Even when wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma came rushing in and implored him to signal for a review, SKY simply asked him to calm down before initiating a comprehensive discussion and eventually opting for DRS with just three seconds on the timer.
As it turned out, the delivery had turned significantly and was only just brushing the leg stump, leading the umpire to stick with the on-field decision. Twitterati was all-praise for SKY's maturity and how he has led the side so far.
Calma
December 1, 2023
Casual
Surya ka DRS lene ka tarika thoda cezual hai.#INDvsAUS— sahIl (@sahil5joshi) December 1, 2023
Best actor
Surya Bas Acting Kar Rha tha DRS lene ke time pe 🤣— ICT FAN 🤕💙 (@FarziFan45) December 1, 2023
Attiude
Why @surya_14kumar showing attitude while taking DRS— Nazish01 (@NazishJamadar07) December 1, 2023
If you not want to take DRS then say it don't show your fucking attitude 😡😡 #attitude #notaccepted #TeamIndia #BCCI
Angry
Jab se umpire ko ball lagi hai tab se lagta hai ki wo gussa ho gya hai#INDvAUS #IDFCFirstBankT20ITrophy #DRS #Umpire— Shubbu (@Shubham45833644) December 1, 2023
Not out
M. Anantpadmanabhan giving not out on two crucial wkts where Batsman is out but not judged LBW, n turned out to Umpire Call 😭 Now Umpire gave out but ball missing stumps 🥱 Rinku time it's given out 😭#IPL2024 #INDvsAUS #INDvsSA #RinkuSingh #SAvIND #T20Is pic.twitter.com/ioEuHGLQAh— Cric_Lover 🏏 (@ankit_bhattar) December 1, 2023
DRS going other way
Madangopal raises the finger in favor of India— Jose Puliampatta (Prof. Bala) (@JosePuliampatta) December 1, 2023
Amanthapadmanabhan won't budge.
Either way the DRS goes in favor of Australia
LOL
Bishnoi & Bumrah has almost equal steps in RunUp 😅#INDvAUS— Piyush 😎 (@impy13ro45) December 1, 2023
Nobody
#INDvAUS— Nawabi Memer (@nawabi_memer) December 1, 2023
Nobody :
Axar and Bishnoi to Aussies batters: pic.twitter.com/VPd626fV22
Great
Great over from bishnoi 👏— mesi (@fcb_chris10) December 1, 2023