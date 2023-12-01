IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as debutant Green apologizes to umpire for Jitesh's painful strike

Jitesh Sharma had greeted debutant Chris Green with a humongous six on the very first ball he faced off the 30-year-old in the 15th over, immediately putting him under pressure. The off-spinner buckled to the occasion and responded with a thigh-high full-toss, causing Jitesh's eyes to light up in excitement. The wicket-keeper batter freed his arm and flat-batted the Kookaburra with all his might straight back past the wicket. Green ventured his hands out as the ball whistled past him but his reaction speed was not good enough to clinch onto the opportunity and the umpire wasn't any better. Ananthapadmanabhan initially flinched attempting to get out of the way but as soon as he realized the futility of his attempt, the official put out his hands hoping to catch the ball instead but to no avail. The white rock struck his palm and popped out while Ananthapadmanabhan backtracked in surprise but luckily enough, he seemed to get away from the incident unscathed.