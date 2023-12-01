IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Men in Blue wrap-up series with comprehensive 20-run win in Raipur

After being put into bat first, India got off to an unusual conservative start as Yashasvi Jaiswal played out a maiden first over before inevitably taking off. The left-hander hogged the strike through the powerplay, pummeling six boundaries and a maximum, before succumbing for a 28-ball 37 on the last ball of the sixth over. Shreyas Iyer, playing his first game after the World Cup, failed to replicate his form from the marquee event while captain Suryakumar Yadav for once lasted just two deliveries to suddenly leave the Men in Blue reeling at 63/3 at the start of the eighth over. However, Rinku Singh quickly calmed all qualms with his usual flamboyant stroke-making as he played the protagonist's role in a 48-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad who departed for a scrappy 32 in the 14th over. With the innings still under threat of spiraling, Jitesh Sharma joined forces with Rinku to put India in the driving seat with his 19-ball blitzkrieg of 35 runs forming part of a rapid 57-run stand. However, once he holed out in the 19th over, four more wickets ensued in the next eight deliveries including Rinku's for 46 at a strike rate of 158.62, to restrict India to 174/9.