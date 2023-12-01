IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts to Wade's despairing scream upon witnessing Jitesh's brilliance

Jitesh, having faced just three balls at the time, was up against debutant Chris Green in the 15th over and the off-spinner began their encounter with a looping length delivery angling into the pads. The wicket-keeper batter needed no second invitation as he went down on one knee and met the Kookaburra with the full face of his bat to send it sailing into the midwicket stands. The faces of the Indian contingent in the dugout immediately lit up in unison with captain Suryakumar Yadav sporting a particularly bright smile as he tried to follow the ball's trajectory. Rinku seemed equally impressed with his batting partner but it was Wade's reaction that caught the spotlight. The veteran bellowed at full volume, the frustration writ large on his face, before barking instructions at his players.