IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts to Wade's despairing scream upon witnessing Jitesh's brilliance
Jitesh Sharma puts his full force into a powerful strike over midwicket|
BCCI
In a series where the teams have been leisurely crossing 200, sixes have simply become too ubiquitous to be surprising anymore. However, such was the sheer power and conviction behind a Jitesh Sharma strike on Friday that Aussie skipper Matthew Wade could not help but let out an exasperated squeal.
Despite failing to build as strong a foundation as they managed in the first three games of the series, India gathered momentum in the second half of their innings to race past 170 in Raipur. The protagonists of the commendable total were the inexperienced duo of Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma, with the latter managing an explosive 19-ball 35. However, his very first declaration of intent was enough for Kanagaroos skipper Matthew Wade to anticipate the damage that lay in store for his men and he made no efforts to hide his emotions.
Jitesh, having faced just three balls at the time, was up against debutant Chris Green in the 15th over and the off-spinner began their encounter with a looping length delivery angling into the pads. The wicket-keeper batter needed no second invitation as he went down on one knee and met the Kookaburra with the full face of his bat to send it sailing into the midwicket stands. The faces of the Indian contingent in the dugout immediately lit up in unison with captain Suryakumar Yadav sporting a particularly bright smile as he tried to follow the ball's trajectory. Rinku seemed equally impressed with his batting partner but it was Wade's reaction that caught the spotlight. The veteran bellowed at full volume, the frustration writ large on his face, before barking instructions at his players.
Twitterati was quick to heap praise on Jitesh for extracting such an emotional response from an experienced campaigner.
