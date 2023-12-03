IND vs AUS | Twitter in splits as clueless McDermott innocuously dispatches ball out of Chinnaswamy

The husky batter walked out onto the crease in the third over and got off the mark with a six after just three deliveries before taking strike against Avesh Khan in the succeeding over. With his intent clear, Ben charged down the track on the fourth ball but the right-arm quick read the foot movement early and banged in one short to foil his counterpart's plan. Ben, visibly caught off guard, could in the end just wildly swing at the ball rising past his shoulders which led to a thick top-edge. However, due to the sheer prowess that the 28-year-old has in his arms and the lightning speed at which he swiped his bat, the Kookaburra ended up soaring high in the night sky and travelling 98 metres to hit the roof of the Chinnaswamy before bouncing beyond.