IND vs AUS | Twitter in splits as clueless McDermott innocuously dispatches ball out of Chinnaswamy

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Clearing the stadium with a six is neither a possibility for many nor an everyday occurrence, but managing to do so without even intending to is certainly a once-in-a-career occurrence. Ben McDermott managed to achieve the rare feat on Sunday as a top-edge off his bat bizarrely went the distance.

India scraped through to 160/8 on an unusually tough batting track in Bangalore before scalping three wickets in the first seven overs to firmly turn the tide in their favour. However, the men from Down Under could not be restrained as far as the scoring rate was concerned, stroking six boundaries and clearing the fence thrice in the first powerplay to post 50 on the board. While Travis Head was the dominant aggressor in the six-over period, it was a six off Ben McDermott's bat that really got Twitterati talking.

The husky batter walked out onto the crease in the third over and got off the mark with a six after just three deliveries before taking strike against Avesh Khan in the succeeding over. With his intent clear, Ben charged down the track on the fourth ball but the right-arm quick read the foot movement early and banged in one short to foil his counterpart's plan. Ben, visibly caught off guard, could in the end just wildly swing at the ball rising past his shoulders which led to a thick top-edge. However, due to the sheer prowess that the 28-year-old has in his arms and the lightning speed at which he swiped his bat, the Kookaburra ended up soaring high in the night sky and travelling 98 metres to hit the roof of the Chinnaswamy before bouncing beyond.

Bizarrely, Ben had no clue as to where the ball had gone and even as the crowd cheered in disbelief over the monstrous strike, the batter was left spinning around in his crease trying to figure out what had just occurred. Twitter, unsurprisingly, was flooded with hilarious reactions to this chain of events. 

