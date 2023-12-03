IND vs AUS | Twitter praises bold skipper SKY for spotting edge amidst adamant appeals from teammates
Suryakumar Yadav has risen to captaincy challenge with aplomb in the series against Australia|
After KL Rahul appeared to be the heir apparent for the legendary ‘Dhoni Review System’ in the ODI World Cup, another contender seems to have challenged for the throne. Suryakumar Yadav had ice running through his veins when he turned down a DRS request with a bold call, saving India a review.
On a turning Chinnaswamy surface, India struggled to get going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals in the dead rubber against Australia. Shreyas Iyer’s fighting half-century and a 21-ball 31 by Axar ensured that the hosts ended up with 160 on the board after the first innings. Australia and Travis Head came out of the box flying, putting up 40 in just four overs as India appeared to look in deep trouble. Ravi Bishnoi got rid of the dangerous Head in the fifth over to give the hosts some hope before Axar Patel appeared to have flipped the game on its head in the next.
On the last ball of the powerplay, Axar bowled an arm-ball into Aaron Hardie who seemed to have missed the ball. The Aussie appeared to point to his bat signalling that he had hit it and umpire Anantha Padmanabhan seemed convinced as well. The same could not be said about Axar and Jitesh Sharma who were adamant that SKY should send the decision upstairs. However, the Indian skipper refused to bow down to the pressure and simply walked away from the conversation as the powerplay came to an end.
Replays later confirmed that there had been a slight nick which would have cost India a review. Twitter were amazed by SKY’s decision making and praised him for keeping his cool in a high-pressure situation.
SKY's bold decision
December 3, 2023
That's why he is captian cool
December 3, 2023
Next level
Sky captaincy is on another level. #INDvsAUS— Prashant Bhardwaj🇮🇳 (@sharmapacific) December 3, 2023
Why SKY didn't refer?
Why the hell Surya didn't refer it , there is two reviews for ffs#INDvsAUS— Raazi (@Rg86037221) December 3, 2023
Has been lost
Yes this review would have been lost.#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #indvsaust20 #T20ISeries #T20I #AUSvsIND #AUSvIND #Bangalore #ChinnaswamyStadium #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/duAJDtsLQn— Deshraj Singh (@DeshrajH) December 3, 2023
Really
Is this really Chinnaswamy? 🤔— The Happy Life (@Archaet0pteryx7) December 3, 2023
🙂🙇#INDvsAUS
Brilliant bowling
Brilliant Bowling by both the spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS— Raj Goswami (@rajrocks07) December 3, 2023
On fire
Ravi bishnoi on a fire 🔥🙌— •_Sumit_• (@yours_sumit_) December 3, 2023
Hardy shocks bishnoi rocks#INDvsAUS
Chocking
Aussies choking 😆🤡#INDvsAUS— ミトゥン (@ipurrfectboy) December 3, 2023