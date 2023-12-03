IND vs AUS | Twitter praises bold skipper SKY for spotting edge amidst adamant appeals from teammates

On a turning Chinnaswamy surface, India struggled to get going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals in the dead rubber against Australia. Shreyas Iyer’s fighting half-century and a 21-ball 31 by Axar ensured that the hosts ended up with 160 on the board after the first innings. Australia and Travis Head came out of the box flying, putting up 40 in just four overs as India appeared to look in deep trouble. Ravi Bishnoi got rid of the dangerous Head in the fifth over to give the hosts some hope before Axar Patel appeared to have flipped the game on its head in the next.