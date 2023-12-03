IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as India clinch nervous victory in dead-rubber to end up 4-1 series winners
Axar Patel proved to be the protagonist with the ball yet again on Sunday|
India had the final laugh in a tense affair in Bangalore on Sunday to emerge triumphant by six runs and improve their series-winning margin. The hosts managed a subpar 160 but reined in the tie with the ball, thwarting Ben McDermott and Matthew Wade's valiant efforts in a thrilling run chase.
India had to contend with batting first after Suryakumar Yadav lost the toss for the fourth successive game on Sunday and the two openers seemed to be immediately struggling to score at their usual rapid rate. Both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad buckled to the pressure in the powerplay before SKY and the in-form Rinku Singh soon followed suit, leaving the hosts reeling at 55/4 in the 10th over. Jitesh Sharma attempted to respond with a boundary-laden counterattacking innings of 24 while Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings at the other end. Eventually, it was the latter's 46-run stand with Axar Patel (31 off 21) enroute to a 36-ball half-century that proved to be pivotal for the Men in Blue to post a competitive total of 160/8.
Unlike their rivals, the Kangaroos showed no signs of early struggle on the Chinnaswamy track as Travis Head raced off the blocks with five boundaries and a maximum even as Josh Philippe succumbed to an unfortunate inside edge in the third over. However, Ravi Bishnoi played spoilsport by getting rid of the southpaw for 28 in the fifth over which heralded a period of domination for Axar Patel and him much like the previous game. The duo kept the scoring rate under wraps despite Ben Mcdermott's rampaging 36-ball 54, with Bishnoi scalping two while Axar produced brilliant figures of 4-0-14-1. Once Arshdeep Singh got rid of the half-centurion, the game hung firmly in the balance with 44 required off the last five overs. Mukesh Kumar's double blow in the 17th put the hosts in the driving seat but Matthew Wade played a captain's cameo of 22 to regain control, needing 10 off the final over. However, a clinical Arshdeep scalped the veteran and gave away just three runs to hand India a confidence-boosting victory.
