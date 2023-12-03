IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as India clinch nervous victory in dead-rubber to end up 4-1 series winners

Unlike their rivals, the Kangaroos showed no signs of early struggle on the Chinnaswamy track as Travis Head raced off the blocks with five boundaries and a maximum even as Josh Philippe succumbed to an unfortunate inside edge in the third over. However, Ravi Bishnoi played spoilsport by getting rid of the southpaw for 28 in the fifth over which heralded a period of domination for Axar Patel and him much like the previous game. The duo kept the scoring rate under wraps despite Ben Mcdermott's rampaging 36-ball 54, with Bishnoi scalping two while Axar produced brilliant figures of 4-0-14-1. Once Arshdeep Singh got rid of the half-centurion, the game hung firmly in the balance with 44 required off the last five overs. Mukesh Kumar's double blow in the 17th put the hosts in the driving seat but Matthew Wade played a captain's cameo of 22 to regain control, needing 10 off the final over. However, a clinical Arshdeep scalped the veteran and gave away just three runs to hand India a confidence-boosting victory.