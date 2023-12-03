IND vs AUS | Twitter sympathizes with exasperated SKY cursing his luck after losing fourth straight toss

India have unearthed another capable leader in their ranks with stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav leading the team to a series victory against formidable Australia with a game to spare in the five-match series. However, for all the tactical astuteness the veteran has shown in his leadership so far, the one thing that has gone against him has been his luck at the coin toss. The murmurs of his jinxed fortune truly came to a head in the fifth T20I as SKY could not help but acknowledge the bad run of luck himself at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.