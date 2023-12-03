More Options

IND vs AUS | Twitter sympathizes with exasperated SKY cursing his luck after losing fourth straight toss

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Matthew Wade has firmly had the rub of the green over rival Suryakumar Yadav in the ongoing T20I series

For an incident that has a proven 50% probability of occurring, ending up with a score of one out of five is wretched and borderline funny. Suryakumar Yadav was left shrugging his shoulders in disbelief on Sunday after he ended up on the wrong side of the coin toss for the fourth time in a row.

India have unearthed another capable leader in their ranks with stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav leading the team to a series victory against formidable Australia with a game to spare in the five-match series. However, for all the tactical astuteness the veteran has shown in his leadership so far, the one thing that has gone against him has been his luck at the coin toss. The murmurs of his jinxed fortune truly came to a head in the fifth T20I as SKY could not help but acknowledge the bad run of luck himself at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

As the home skipper, SKY had the duty to launch the coin in the air, and a sheepish smile was already plastered all over the batter's face as he took it out from his pocket. Kangaroos' skipper Matthew Wade made his customary head call and as has been the case in the three preceding T20Is, the coin landed in his favor. SKY instantly turned around and flailed his arms in disgust before allowing himself to see the funny side of things as the two shared a friendly handshake while grinning ear to ear.

SKY eventually dismissed the incident by stating he doesn't mind the toss as long as his team is winning but Twitterati was not one to let the chain of events go unnoticed.     

