IND vs AUS | Twitter sympathizes with exasperated SKY cursing his luck after losing fourth straight toss
Matthew Wade has firmly had the rub of the green over rival Suryakumar Yadav in the ongoing T20I series|
BCCI
For an incident that has a proven 50% probability of occurring, ending up with a score of one out of five is wretched and borderline funny. Suryakumar Yadav was left shrugging his shoulders in disbelief on Sunday after he ended up on the wrong side of the coin toss for the fourth time in a row.
India have unearthed another capable leader in their ranks with stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav leading the team to a series victory against formidable Australia with a game to spare in the five-match series. However, for all the tactical astuteness the veteran has shown in his leadership so far, the one thing that has gone against him has been his luck at the coin toss. The murmurs of his jinxed fortune truly came to a head in the fifth T20I as SKY could not help but acknowledge the bad run of luck himself at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
As the home skipper, SKY had the duty to launch the coin in the air, and a sheepish smile was already plastered all over the batter's face as he took it out from his pocket. Kangaroos' skipper Matthew Wade made his customary head call and as has been the case in the three preceding T20Is, the coin landed in his favor. SKY instantly turned around and flailed his arms in disgust before allowing himself to see the funny side of things as the two shared a friendly handshake while grinning ear to ear.
SKY eventually dismissed the incident by stating he doesn't mind the toss as long as his team is winning but Twitterati was not one to let the chain of events go unnoticed.
SKY is dull
December 3, 2023
Aus bowl first
#INDvsAUS ||— Akashvani News Uttarakhand 🇮🇳 (@airnews_ddn) December 3, 2023
Australia win the toss and opt to bowl against India in the 5th and final T20I at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/xyz8UHp41H
Opted to field
Australia have won the toss and have opted to field#INDvsAUS #INDVSAUST20#IndianCricket #india #IndiaVsAustralia #indiateam pic.twitter.com/QWUw3UjjwV— VIVEK KUMAR (@VIVEKKU56703452) December 3, 2023
Aus choose to bowl
Australia have won the toss and have opted to field#INDvsAUS #INDVSAUST20#IndianCricket #india #IndiaVsAustralia #indiateam pic.twitter.com/QWUw3UjjwV— VIVEK KUMAR (@VIVEKKU56703452) December 3, 2023
Bowling first
Australia wins the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the fifth & final T20I in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/FkRdvZwQwH— 🅒🅡🅘︎🅒︎🄲🅁🄰🅉🅈𝗠𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗨™ 🇮🇳❤️ (@MSDianMrigu) December 3, 2023
Mathew Wade won the toss
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Australia Skipper Matthew Wade Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl vs Indiahttps://t.co/cEkYK3BjAz— Sajidul Islam (@SajidulSahed) December 3, 2023
Toss loss for the fourth time
1st T20i - India won the toss.— Bhaskar Chavan (@Cric_Nerd08) December 3, 2023
2nd T20i - Australia won the toss.
3rd T20i - Australia won the toss.
4th T20i - Australia won the toss.
5th T20i - Australia won the toss. pic.twitter.com/dHcoKKvrMH
Crucial toss
Australia also won the crucial toss in the world Cup finals ✅— мυѕѕαωαя вυтт (@IsHQ_QaTil) December 3, 2023
That toss would have been mattered if India were chasing
Loss Again
1st T20i - India won the toss.— IMRAN KHAN (@IMRANKHAN4452) December 3, 2023
2nd T20i - Australia won the toss.
3rd T20i - Australia won the toss.
4th T20i - Australia won the toss.
5th T20i - Australia won the toss. pic.twitter.com/Lrg9IZsMgS
Bowling in Bengaluru
India vs Australia 5th T20I: Australia win toss against India, opt to bowl in Bengaluru #INDvsAUS #T20ISeries #Bengaluru— M. K. YADAV (@mkynational) December 3, 2023