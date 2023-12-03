WATCH, Abu Dhabi T10 | Abhimanyu Mithun outdoes Amir to bowl biggest no-ball in cricket history
The former India international found himself in hot water after a bizarre no ball on Saturday|
When Mohammed Amir infamously overstepped at Lord's in 2010, it seemed a given that the scale of his no-ball wouldn't be repeated in professional cricket for it seemed impossible by luck and foolish by design. However, the notion was disproved on Saturday courtesy of an Abhimanyu Mithun howler.
Chennai Braves clinched a tight run-chase at the Zayed Cricket Stadium against Northern Warriors on Saturday to improve their record to two wins from four games in the latest edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The Angelo Mathews-led Warriors seemed to be well on top through most of the game after setting a target of 107 and scalping quick wickets but Sikander Raza turned the tides with a 10-ball blitzkrieg of 27 runs. Even though Abhimanyu Mithun got rid of the Zimbabwean to preserve the equation at 10 runs off six balls, it turned out to be too little too late. Nevertheless, despite all the chaos that occurred in the encounter as well as Mithun's brilliant contribution of 2-0-11-2, it was an incident in the fifth over of the second innings that truly propelled both the bowler and the former India international to global headlines.
Mithun had got rid of Bhanuka Rajapaksa on the third ball of his first over and steamed in against Charith Asalanka on the next delivery hoping to inflict further damage. The right-arm quick managed to nail a perfect yorker that got the better of the Sri Lankan but the umpire ensured there were no celebrations to ensue as he signalled a no-ball. While it seemed an unfortunate incident at first, the 34-year-old with four Test caps and five ODI caps was quickly thrust into an uncomfortable spot when the replays revealed he had overstepped the mark by half a meter, seemingly even bigger than the margin of Mohammed Amir's no ball during the match-fixing scandal of 2010.
While scrutiny rained down on Mithun after the game, no official word followed regarding the incident from any stakeholder.
Normal stuff going on in the Abu Dhabi T10 league pic.twitter.com/jBGFUeQJFw— The Big Show (@ravi_layer) December 2, 2023