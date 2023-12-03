WATCH, Abu Dhabi T10 | Abhimanyu Mithun outdoes Amir to bowl biggest no-ball in cricket history

Chennai Braves clinched a tight run-chase at the Zayed Cricket Stadium against Northern Warriors on Saturday to improve their record to two wins from four games in the latest edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The Angelo Mathews-led Warriors seemed to be well on top through most of the game after setting a target of 107 and scalping quick wickets but Sikander Raza turned the tides with a 10-ball blitzkrieg of 27 runs. Even though Abhimanyu Mithun got rid of the Zimbabwean to preserve the equation at 10 runs off six balls, it turned out to be too little too late. Nevertheless, despite all the chaos that occurred in the encounter as well as Mithun's brilliant contribution of 2-0-11-2, it was an incident in the fifth over of the second innings that truly propelled both the bowler and the former India international to global headlines.