WATCH, National T20 Cup | Mirza Tahir Baig endures tragic double whammy as he collapses onto stumps

Veteran Yasir Shah delivered the second ball of the 12th slightly back of a length and Baig tried to take advantage of the opportunity by rocking back into the crease and pulling the Kookaburra away towards midwicket. However, the 24-year-old had been suffering from cramps in the sweltering heat of Karachi, and as soon as he transferred the weight on his hind foot, his hamstring gave in and Baig collapsed in a heap clutching his thigh. While his bat floated into the air towards the keeper, Baig's arms breached the stumps causing the bails to fall off as he tried to soften his landing onto the deck.